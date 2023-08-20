Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are still tight-lipped on the starting quarterback situation, with the season starting in a fortnight.

The assumption has always been that the starting job is a battle between Ty Simpson, a redshirt freshman, and Jalen Milroe, a redshirt sophomore. Also in consideration is Tyler Buchner, a recent transfer from Notre Dame.

Dylan Lonergan, a true freshman, has been getting plenty of attention as one of the best performers during the fall camp.

Saban gave a vague answer when asked about the quarterback situation after Saturday's scrimmage.

"They all got to play," Saban said. "They all took snaps. They all completed some passes. They all made some throws that weren't as good as they should have been. And they all got sacked. That’s what I saw.”

The job of the starting quarterback is an important one for the Crimson Tide with a young, inexperienced team that needs a firm hand as signal caller.

Earlier, when fall camp had just begun, Nick Saban challenged the prospects battling for the starting quarterback job to impose themselves.

“Every day I’m going to tell you the same thing: everybody’s getting reps at the position. Somebody’s got to take the bull by the horns. Somebody’s got to separate themselves. When that happens, we’ll tell you."

With the season fast approaching, it seems as if there's still no clear favorite for that coveted starting job.

Can Tyler Buchner or Dylan Lonergan win Nick Saban's approval?

Although the competition to be the starting QB was initially just between Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe, transfer Tyler Buchner and Dylan Lonergan have laid strong claims.

Tommy Rees, the new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, was a big reason behind Buchner joining Alabama. He coached him for years with the Fighting Irish and championed his cause. Saban commented on that relationship:

“Tommy knew the guy (Buchner) better than anybody could know him. I mean, he coached him for a couple years. The guy was injured last year, so he didn’t get as much experience. I think he started two games and played fairly well, so we got the opportunity to see that... I think you always know a player when you coach them. You know what his strengths are. You know what he needs to improve on."

Nick Saban was uncharacteristically full of praise for Dylan Lonergan after Saturday's scrimmage.

"He’s done really well," Nick Saban said. "He shows great ability, great potential. I think that the thing that he needs is experience....he’s a talented guy and certainly a guy that we want to continue to try to develop. But he's done a nice job so far in camp."

Fans will be watching the Alabama QB battle unfold with considerable interest.