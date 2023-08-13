Quinn Ewers discusses Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy's growth: "They've both grown a lot"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has expressed his thoughts on his backups for the 2023 college football season, Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy. The duo is considered the Longhorns' future, with Ewers eyeing a move to the NFL in 2024.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to give the young prospects some game time, but he made it clear following the spring game in April that the starting quarterback spot will go to Ewers.

Sarkisian reinforced his thoughts on the starting quarterback spot as the team approached fall camp. However, there are still questions about Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy's roles in the upcoming season.

Starter Quinn Ewers believes his QB competition has learned different aspects of the game and is developing nicely.

“I think they've both grown a lot. Arch is kind of getting used to the offense and getting used to what it looks like.

"With Maalik, he's also in Year Two, like I am. He's doing the same things I am doing, learning the offense better, able to check precautions and stuff like that. It's cool to see the growth, for sure,” Ewers said.

What do Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy bring to the Texas Longhorns this season?

While Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy cannot boast of Ewers' experience level, they possess the required talent to excel at the collegiate level.

Manning is going into his debut season in college football, while Murphy is returning after redshirting his true freshman season. Despite Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy's lack of games, Ewers believes that Texas can lean on them for the next couple of seasons.

An heir to the prestigious Manning quarterback dynasty, Arch attended Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. In his freshman season, Manning was the starting quarterback, becoming the first Newman freshman quarterback to start the season opener in at least 40 years.

He compiled over 2500 passing yards and 34 touchdowns and won the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Award. Manning committed to Texas over interests from Clemson, SMU, LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, with which his family shares a long historical tie.

Maalik Murphy was an early enrollee, joining the Texas Longhorns in Jan. 2022. Choosing to recover from an ankle injury he sustained in high school, Murphy redshirted his first year, not featuring in any game for the Longhorns.

During Texas' 2023 spring game, he completed nine out of 13 pass attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown. Murphy received transfer offers from other programs following this performance but chose to remain in Texas.