$80M worth Jayson Tatum, Celtics GM Brad Stevens, and more send heartfelt messages to Jon Scheyer following John McLendon award win

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was named the 2025 John McLendon National Coach of the Year in NCAA Division I college basketball on Thursday, leading to several congratulatory messages from family and friends.

Former Blue Devils and some of Scheyer’s friends sent special video messages to the award-winning coach, which was amplified on social media by different accounts.

One such message came from Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, a Duke legend.

“Jon or Coach Scheyer, all jokes aside, I wanted to wish you congratulations on National Coach of the Year,” Tatum said. “Super happy for you, nobody more deserving, the best in the business, man. So much deserved. Excited for you and your family and the rest of the guys. But don't let this get to your head, I still need you to stay motivated and humble.”

Tatum - with a net worth of $80 million per Celebrity Net Worth - did not miss an opportunity to throw a jibe at the coach.

“And always remember, no matter how many awards you win, I still shoot better than you. Congrats, my guy, happy for you.”

Phoenix Suns star and former Duke star Grayson Allen followed suit.

“Hey coach, i just want to say congrats on winning the coach of the year award…Well deserved, you have been coaching your a** off, the team has been having some great success out there and it has been a lot of fun to watch,” Allen said.

Allen's teammate at Suns, Mason Plumlee - who played for Duke from 2009 to 2013 - also congratulated the team well in their NCAA Tournament Final Four clash against the Houston Cougars.

“Jon what's up man. I just want to wish you well in the Final Four. Congratulations on your coach of the year award, that is so deserved and I'm super proud of you…,” Plumlee said.

Celtics GM Brad Stevens, a friend of coach Scheyer, also joined in on the act, spilling a bit of the history between them.

“Hey Jon, congratulations on being the John McLendon National Coach of the Year, Stevens said. "It’s been fun to follow your career. From the first time walking into the gym in that Glenbrook North-Glenbrook South rivalry game, to following you all the way through your time at Duke up until that last game where you ripped our hearts out…. Nobody deserves this more, congratulations, super happy for you".

Scheyer hopes to crown an already impressive season with a national title. However, he must first defeat a tough Houston side in the Final Four on April 5.

Jon Scheyer relishing Final Four experience

Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer at a Final Four press conference. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Blue Devils coach won the NCAA Tournament as a player in 2010 and as Coach K’s assistant in 2015. However, this year’s ride is different for him, as it is his first as an HC and one which he has described as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing.’

Speaking during his press conference on Thursday, Jon Scheyer said:

"Walking out there today for practice, I was just soaking it in like when I was 22 years old walking out for the first time. The Final Four is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing...It's something I'll never take for granted."

The 37-year-old coach will hope his high-performing team can overcome the Cougars, who have the best defense in the nation.

