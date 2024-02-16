$818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark isn't anxious about breaking NCAAW scoring record: "I hope they don’t stop the game"

Caitlin Clark's focus is on something else as she stands just eight points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA women’s basketball career scoring record.

“I hope they don’t stop the game," Clark told reporters before Iowa's clash with Michigan on Thursday. "We can’t be wasting timeouts on that. Come on, now.”

Clark was responding to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder's wish to honor her with a timeout.

“This is really exciting for our university, our basketball program, that one of our players is going to do this,” Bluder said.

Thursday's tipoff is important in many ways as the No. 4 Hawkeyes (22-3, 11-2 Big Ten) are coming off a disappointing 82-79 loss to Nebraska on Sunday. Winning against the Michigan Wolverines (16-9, 7-6) is crucial for the Hawkeyes to boost their chances of increasing their NCAA Tournament seed going into March Madness.

Caitlin Clark has promised to take a business-like approach to the game.

"I’m just going to keep going about my business, as I have the last four years: pointing to my teammates and hopefully leading this team to reach our goals," Clark said.

Caitlin Clark: Iowa Hawkeyes' cornerstone

The 6-foot guard has been carrying the Hawkeyes as the three-time All-American took them to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years last season.

Clark became the first player in NCAA Division I history with 900 points and 300 assists in a season. Now in her senior year, Clark is at the cusp of adding another mark in the history books as she aims to surpass Kelsey Plum's 3,527 during her time with Washington (2013-17).

Caitlin Clark

She is only the third Iowan to cross the 3,000-point mark with the others being Lorri Bauman (3,115 points with Drake Bulldogs) and Ashley Joens (3,060 points with Iowa State).

Clark is averaging 32.1 points per game this season. This includes 15 30-point games and three 40-point games.

Taking the title home this year would be significant as it could be Caitlin Clark's last chance to do so. The point guard is eligible to declare for the WNBA draft after this season. This has piqued the interest of many, as Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese are also in their senior years and could go pro.

Clark, like other potential draftees, said that she won't decide until after this season ends, saying that she will trust her gut instinct when the time comes. For now, she is focused on helping Iowa bring the best results home.

