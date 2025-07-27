  • home icon
  • $850,000 salary and more details about UNC GM Jim Tanner's contract revealed (Reports) 

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 27, 2025 11:25 GMT
The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball
Renowned NBA agent Jim Tanner was hired as the North Carolina Tar Heels' general manager in February. Tanner, who was the president of Tandem Sports and Entertainment, had famous clients like Ray Allen, Serge Ibaka and Ja Morant among other notable names.

According to an On3 report, Tanner has an annual salary of $850,000 but is due a $100,000 bonus payment. The bonus payment is due to a provision in his contract that mandates the extra payment should UNC land the commitment of a five-star prospect during the preceding year. Embattled North Carolina coach Hubert Davis landed five-star prospect Caleb Wilson in the 2025 recruitment cycle, triggering the payment to Tanner.

Tanner signed a five-year contract that's subject to being reopened in the third year. Some of the bonuses the GM is due come into play should the Tar Heels make the NCAA Tournament and is also eligible for a two-month bonus pay should the team win an NCAA postseason game, appear in the Sweet 16, Final Four or the national championship game.

Moreover, Jim Tanner is due a $7,500 vehicle allowance and can lease a vehicle for university business. Should he be fired, he will be owed the remaining amount of his salary at the point of termination with a two-year payout period.

When Jim Tanner revealed why he returned to UNC

Jim Tanner graduated from North Carolina in 1990. During the announcement of his return to his alma mater, he revealed why he made the comeback to college sports despite being a successful NBA agent.

“Both of my kids and I went to Carolina and we owe so much as a family to this university,” Jim Tanner said.
“This is such an exciting opportunity, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. The landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically in a short period of time with NIL, collectives and the transfer portal. It’s a highly competitive and constantly evolving environment.
“I look forward to using my 28 years of experience recruiting and representing players to help position UNC as strategic, adaptive and innovative in scouting and attracting top domestic and international talent while staying true to the principles and values that have defined Carolina Basketball over the years."

Jim Tanner's appointment as the Tar Heels basketball general manager mirrors a trend in college sports of filling that role and even the Tar Heels' football team hiring Michael Lombardi, who was coach Bill Belichick's first major hire when he took the job last year.

