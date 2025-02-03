“A career highlight”: Jan Jensen pens heartfelt message for ecstatic celebrations after Iowa’s win vs JuJu Watkins’ USC

Iowa coach Jan Jensen orchestrated a perfect jersey retirement for Caitlin Clark on Sunday. The unranked Iowa Hawkeyes defeated JuJu Watkins' No. 4 USC Trojans 76-69 in front of 14,998 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It was also the 32nd consecutive game with a sellout crowd at the program's home arena.

Fans, players and coaching staff rushed to the hardwood after the win, hopping and cheering in a large huddle. As the school posted a few postgame glimpses on its Instagram, Jensen reposted it on her story to thank the fans for the special outing.

"Wow! What a moment...I can't express how amazing it was to celebrate with @iowahawksnest last night... a career highlight for me! You guys are simply the best!" she wrote.

Jan Jensen's Instagram story for Hawkeyes' win over USC Trojans | via @janjensen13/ig

The Iowa fans' energy saw USC open with a four-point first quarter, which even JuJu Watkins' 27 points could not make up for. As Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Lisa Bluder cheered, Lucy Olsen led the Hawkeyes with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists. Sydney Affolter, Hannah Stuelke and Addison O'Grady also scored in double digits.

The emotions soared after the program's second win against a ranked program. The school lifted Clark's #22 jersey into the rafters, retiring her number.

Jan Jensen had to ensure her players were not distracted by Caitlin Clark's fans

Coach Jan Jensen led the players and fans up to the moment, crafting a perfect gift for Caitlin Clark's revolutionary impact on the Hawkeyes.

Alongside Clark, her family and fans, former Iowa players, David Letterman, Indiana Fever general manager Amber Cox, president Kelly Krauskopf and coach Stephanie White were also present in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"I wanted to have Caitlin's day be good, top to bottom," she said. "I think all the people in women's basketball now, they really appreciate what Caitlin did, Caitlin is one of one."

Nevertheless, Jan Jensen had to ensure that her players could separate themselves from the fans and the environment during the game.

"I had been like, '40 minutes of us' and there's 22, 22, 22," she said. "So I looked at the players and said, 'OK, is everybody still with me?' and they all kind of chuckled."

Caitlin Clark will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on May 4 when her Indiana Fever face the Brazilian national team for an exhibition game.

