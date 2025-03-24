"A classless crybaby","a whiny bit**": Fans show no mercy to Dan Hurley despite emotional reaction to UConn March Madness exit

Dan Hurley will not contend for the first-ever three-peat in modern-day college basketball anymore. UConn Huskies, the back-to-back defending champions, were eliminated on Saturday by Florida behind a condensed 77-75 score.

Ad

The Huskies started slow but maintained a neck-to-neck battle for most of the game. They even led for the first 17:26 minutes of the second half before Todd Golden's roster came back.

After the loss, Hurley, known for his coaching intensity and passion, was seen wrapping his arms around the UConn players as they headed towards the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While the moment showcases a different side of a player-coach relationship, fans bashed Dan Hurley on X behind his in-game behavior:

"That was for the cameras. Now post the video of his behavior immediately after he got off the court.," a fan wrote.

"And then promptly started crying about the refs on his way to the locker room. WLB.," a user commented.

Ad

"Stop trying to make this dude look good. He’s a classless cry baby," a fan added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans joined in:

"And then walked into the tunnel & b*tched about the officiating, blaming them for the loss. Nobody deserves to lose like this more than Hurley.," a user wrote.

"And making a classless accusation like a toddler sore loser baby!!" a fan commented.

"He walked off crying about the officiating. He’s a whiny b**ch," a user added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Hurley's thoughts on his roster after exiting from March Madness

Dan Hurley had nothing but praise for his team, despite falling short of the season's goal. He admired his players' abilities to fight throughout the season in a post-game interview.

"Just love them, just love them - this year, it's been a real battle, we've battled and we've had to battle and battle and battle and at times I don't think we liked each other a whole lot with some of the things we had to go through together," he said (at 0:38).

Ad

"But I don't think I'll ever love a team more than how hard they fought for, what we were trying to accomplish and for the honor they played with today."

Ad

Unlike his previous two seasons at UConn, Dan Hurley's current roster went through a tiring and testing regular season to advance to the NCAA championship.

They lost three straight games at Maui in November but remained undefeated in December. Their struggles began again in January when they lost three unranked contests. February was the same with three losses, two of which came against the same St. John's squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here