"Passed on coaching LeBron and Luka and $11.6m a year" - NBA fans clown Dan Hurley after UConn's loss following Lakers job snub

After the LA Lakers parted ways with Darvin Ham, UConn coach Dan Hurley was one the favorites to be his replacement. Following a premature exit in the NCAA Tournament, NBA fans bashed him for not making the jump to the pros.

Ad

Hurley returned to UConn this season in pursuit of a third-straight national championship. Connecticut had a strong regular season, posting a 24-10 record. This was good enough to secure them a spot in the tournament, being named a No. 8 seed.

UConn won their first game of the tournament, knocking off No. 9 Oklahoma. It would end up being their sole bright spot, as they were eliminated by No. 1 seed Florida in the Sweet 16.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With their season coming to an end, NBA fans jabbed at Hurley for not joining the Lakers and coaching the star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans made countless jokes at his expense as his quest for a three-peat didn't pan out how he envisioned.

"Dan Hurley thinking about how he rejected the Lakers Head Coaching job as UConn is eliminated by Florida," one fan said.

"Dan hurley is a joke. He was supposed to be the hc of the lakers. He said no. Funny how things work," another fan said.

Ad

"Lakers dodged a bullet by not ending up stuck with Dan Hurley for 10 years." said one fan.

Shortly after Hurley opted not to take the coaching position in LA, the Lakers opted to bring in longtime sharpshooter JJ Redick to lead the team.

Dan Hurley turned down sizable offer to be head coach of the LA Lakers

While Hurley didn't make the jump to the NBA, it wasn't because the Lakers didn't try. During negotiations, the iconic franchise laid out a handsome offer to try and lure him to the pros.

Ad

Despite having no prior coaching experience at the NBA level, the Lakers were ready to make Hurley one of the league's highest-paid coaches. Their reported offer for him was $70 million over six years.

Shortly after his decline to join the Lakers, Hurley reflected on the decision. He said it was among the hardest choices he's ever had to make, and cited LA would have had to offer a substantial amount of money to get him to leave UConn.

Ad

"It was a gut-wrenching decision for me," he said. "Sunday night, going into Monday, where I kind of had a deadline in my mind, I was torn and I did not know really what I was going to do until I went to bed."

In hindsight, Hurley could be having some regret about not taking the Lakers job. Not only did he fall short of a three-peat, but LA secured a superstar in his prime. Had he taken the deal, he would have gotten the opportunity to coach Luka Doncic at the peak of his powers and likely contend for an NBA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback