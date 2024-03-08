"A combo/facilitator right now”: USC HC Andy Enfield defends Bronny James following 4th scoreless outing of the season

Bronny James is without a doubt the most hyped-up and pressured college athlete right now. After a not-so-good freshman year with the USC Trojans, the son of LeBron James has continued to keep his head down and work hard.

Bronny is averaging 4.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 36.3% from the field this season. However, in their last 81-73 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Bronny didn't do much.

USC HC Andy Enfield on Bronny James' performance

In the post-match interview, USC Trojans' Head Coach Andy Enfield was asked about Bronny's performance and that the #6 guard has only taken one shot from behind the arc.

"Sure, we want all our guys to take open threes and make plays. He (Bronny) has a tremendous assist ratio and does not turn over the ball, and he also sees the floor very well and gets the guy the ball when they need him," said Enfield.

"So he is more of a combo/facilitator right now as he keeps developing his offensive game. We would never tell him to not shoot."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "She has transcended our game": Iowa HC Lisa Bluder makes honest admission about Caitlin Clark turning heads in the basketball world

2x NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury on Bronny James

Former Georgia Tech point guard Stephon Marbury was on the "Ball Don’t Stop" podcast and was asked about Bronny. The ACC Rookie of the Year 1996 said that Bronny's basic stats are superficial and do not tell the entire story.

“Bronny James is a pro, you can’t go by stats with him right now because he’s only playing half the game,” Marbury said. “His ability to shoot, get to the rim, pass and block shots is grade A. One more year of college will help.”

Bronny James Projected Draft

Bronny is expected to be drafted as a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft or a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, depending on whether or not the USC Trojans' guard declares, according to SportingNews.

Also Read: "Judged by what happens in the NCAA Tournament": NCAAB analyst questions value of Purdue's Big Ten title amid disappointing March Madness record

Will we see the father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James play together in 2024?

Poll : Will the Lakers draft Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion