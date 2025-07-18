A day after Paige Bueckers publicly confirms their relationship, UConn star Azzi Fudd teases "special guests" on upcoming venture 

One day after Paige Bueckers confirmed her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd, Fudd teased fans with the introduction of her new podcast. “Fudd Around And Find Out ”is set to debut on Aug. 7, and Fudd posted a trailer on iHeart on Wednesday.She promised to give fans an intimate and unfiltered look at her life as a rising professional athlete. The podcast will feature weekly episodes where Fudd opens up about life on and off the court.“I'll be talking to some special guests,” Fudd said. “About pop culture, basketball and what it's like to be a professional athlete on and off the court. You may even hear some origin stories of how I met my teammates.”Fudd partnered with Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media to launch the new podcast. It will be co-produced by Curry and Erick Peyton.“You may know me as a gold medalist,” Fudd said. “You may know me as an NCAA national champion and recent Most Outstanding Player. Now you're also gonna know me as your favorite host.”Fudd also shared her excitement on Instagram on Friday. The announcement came less than 24 hours after Bueckers made headlines with a hard launch of their relationship during an appearance on &quot;WAG Talk.&quot;When asked to describe her D1 girlfriend, Bueckers smiled while answering a series of questions that hinted at Fudd. It included one about her family, and another about what's written on Fudd's phone case: “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”UConn’s Azzi Fudd stuns on ESPYs red carpet in purple dressAzzi Fudd was all glammed up at the 2025 ESPYs, as she turned heads in a plunging-neckline dress alongside her UConn Huskies teammates in Los Angeles. Headline Planet shared the post on Thursday, crediting the photos to ESPN’s JC Olivera.Although her close friend and now-confirmed girlfriend, Paige Bueckers, wasn’t in attendance due to a Dallas Wings game, Fudd held it down solo in style.“Azzi Fudd at the 2025 ESPYS,” Headline Planet wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd made headlines not only for her championship-winning performance but also for her impressive appearances off the court. She was in full glam when Bueckers’ was drafted, and followed that up with a black cocktail dress at the draft after-party.This summer, Fudd also shared more glimpses of her life, including swimwear photos from a family cruise.She aims for another deep postseason run and another championship with the Huskies next season.