Steph Curry returns to his roots as he greets Davidson’s best with wisdom in Bay Area workout

Almost two decades ago, Stephen Curry put Davidson University on the map. He rose to prominence as one of the most entertaining players to watch in college basketball, leading the program to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

16 years later, the Golden State Warriors star was back on campus this week to inspire the young men who, like him, committed to the Wildcats.

In a viral clip shared by the program on Instagram on Tuesday, Curry addressed the players and thanked them for their commitment.

"What's up, fellas?" Curry said. "It's kind of surreal, it's been, what, 16 years since I left campus? And to think about like, where the team is, where the program is right now, the opportunity that's in front of y'all. Thank you all for committing to this."

Steph later joined them for a workout, which may have been one of the most surreal and enlightening experiences for any aspiring hooper.

Curry spent three years at Davidson, setting a single-season NCAA record for the most three-pointers before becoming the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Stephen Curry wants to give back to his college

Curry did a lot for the program when he was there, but he's not done by any means. On top of spearheading an eight-figure fund to support the men's and women's basketball programs, he's also taking a hands-on approach to help them thrive.

Earlier this year, he took on the assistant GM position for the Wildcats. He will work closely with GM Austin Buntz, who he knows from his days as a member of Under Armour's global sports marketing team:

"My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high-character student-athletes to have that same experience," Curry said in a statement.

Curry returned to college in 2022 to get his undergraduate degree, and he's now going to be around as often as his busy schedule and the NBA season allow him.

