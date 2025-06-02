“A hard worker and smart basketball mind”: UConn HC Dan Hurley heaps praise for Princeton asst. coach Mathew Johnson

Princeton has added to its coaching staff, and UConn coach Dan Hurley praised the new hire. The Tigers have hired Mathew Johnson as an assistant coach after he was on the Huskies' coaching staff since 2019. Princeton announced news of Johnson's new position on Monday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Hurley reflected on Johnson's success at UConn. Johnson served as a graduate assistant, program assistant and Video and Scouting Coordinator in his time on Hurley's staff and helped guide the Huskies to back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.

"Mat has done great things for us the last few years and played an important role in our championship success," Hurley said, via the Instagram post.

Ad

"He is a hard worker and smart basketball mind who can connect with players at a high level. Mat will do a tremendous job at Princeton as he takes the next step in what will be a long and successful career in coaching."

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

Johnson played under Hurley's father, coaching legend Bob Hurley Sr., at St. Anthony High School. He became the fourth all-time assists leader at The University of Tampa before joining UConn's coaching staff. Now, he will take his talents to Princeton with Hurley's support on his side.

Ad

Dan Hurley discusses what Dwayne Koroma brings to UConn

UConn picked up Le Moyne star Dwayne Koroma this offseason, and Dan Hurley spoke about what the big man brings to the Huskies.

"Dwayne is a physical, talented big who can play a variety of roles for us," Hurley said. "His game experience is extremely valuable, and he is coming off his best season. Dwayne is an efficient scorer and gets on the glass, which is crucial to our success."

Ad

Ad

Koroma, a Berlin, Germany native, is heading to the fifth school of his college career, having spent stints at Iona, Salt Lake Community College, UR Arlington and Le Moyne.

In his standout season at Le Moyne, Koroma led the team in rebounds (7.2 rpg) and steals (1.4 spg). He contributed 11.5 points and 2.0 assists per game and knocked down 71.4% of his shots, including 35.7% from 3.

NCAA Basketball: Le Moyne at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Hurley picked up Koroma to add forward depth to the Huskies after Liam McNeeley declared for the 2025 NBA draft. McNeeley was UConn's star forward in his sole season, and Koroma shares his rebounding and scoring success. The transfer pickup is also an efficient shooter and successful ball-stealer, adding skills that McNeeley lacked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here