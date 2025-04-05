A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray seated behind Dawn Staley for South Carolina vs Texas Final Four clash

Dawn Staley and her South Carolina squad have the support of some iconic Gamecocks alumni in their Final Four matchup. A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray are all seated behind South Carolina's bench for the March Madness matchup against Texas.

On Friday, Overtime WBB shared photos and videos on Instagram featuring the stars at the game, joking that Wilson would be in Staley's ear.

Wilson, Boston and Gray all won national titles under coach Staley. Wilson and Gray both played for the Gamecocks in the 2017 NCAA Tournament championship run. Both later became first-round WNBA draft picks, with Gray serving as the fourth overall pick in 2017, and Wilson as the No. 1 overall in 2018.

Their college excellence followed the pair into their professional careers. Gray was the 2017 Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All Star. Wilson followed in her footsteps as Rookie of the Year the following season and is a six-time All Star with three MVP awards and two WNBA championships.

Boston played a crucial role in Staley's 2022 championship-winning South Carolina squad. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, earned the 2023 Rookie of the Year award and has been an All-Star in both of her professional seasons to date.

Staley has her title-holding stars by her side as South Carolina aims to secure a victory in the Final Four and contend for back-to-back NCAA Tournament titles.

Dawn Staley's Final Four fashion style

Coach Dawn Staley always shows up to March Madness games in style. The Final Four matchup was no exception. The veteran head coach stepped out in a Gucci two-piece tracksuit for South Carolina's Final Four matchup. The outfit was the Gamecocks' garnet color.

College hoops fans have come to expect Staley to be stylish courtside, especially during the NCAA Tournament. She mixes luxury with comfort, as seen by her Final Four outfit. Staley often wears designer brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. For South Carolina's First Round matchup, she wore a cream colored outfit by Louis Vuitton.

Staley emphasizes comfort in her style and is relieved to have left high heels behind. For Friday's game, she wore sneakers that matched her tracksuit. The accomplished South Carolina coach is just as good at crafting outfits as she is at guiding her team.

