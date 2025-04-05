A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and other WNBA stars in attendance for 2025 Final Four Gamecocks versus Longhorns 

The 2025 NCAA Final Four is underway, and one of the semifinal games of the 2025 national tournament did not disappoint in terms of intensity. On Friday, reigning national champions South Carolina Gamecocks earned the right to defend their throne after they defeated SEC rivals Texas Longhorns by 17 whopping points, 74-57.

Now with the hotly contested contest at bay, the Dawn Staley-coached team will mark its second consecutive national championship game appearance, and fourth in the last five years. With how they fared, it's been said that a driving factor towards their semifinal victory was the fact that they received bundles of support among the crowd.

Amid Gamecocks fans, standout alumni from the program like A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston were in attendance for the much-awaited game. They were captured sitting right behind South Carolina's bench, showing their support.

Check out the full video posted by @overtimewbb on Instagram:

Given that their proud alumni were watching them on, it seems as though the 2024-2025 Gamecocks were awe-inspired in taking home the victory. It was a collective effort through and through from Staley's squad en route to the lop-sided triumph.

Senior Te-Hina Paopao led the team scoring with 14 markers on a highly-efficient 5-of-6 overall clip, to go along with three rebounds, an assist and two steals. On the other hand, two-way dynamo Bree Hall supplemented her performance with 11 points of her own, a board, a dime, a swipe and a block while freshman Joyce Edwards pitched in a double-double of 14 and 11, with six dimes and a steal in just 26 minutes off the bench.

With the support of all of the Gamecocks faithful, including their proud products like Wilson and Boston, South Carolina now looks on to the winner-take-all affair of the 2025 March Madness on Sunday.

A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston were national champions with South Carolina Gamecocks

In recent history, the South Carolina Gamecocks have become a multi-national championship program with their first one coming in 2017. At that time, it was A'ja Wilson who bagged the MVP for that run, and she has since become a WNBA legend.

The same can be said for Aliyah Boston, who more recently went all the way with Dawn Staley's squad in 2022. Similar to Wilson, she has also since carved out a standout career in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.

Wilson and Boston will hope to see the Gamecocks lift back-to-back national championships on Sunday when they take on Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

