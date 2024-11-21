"A'ja Wilson came off the bench": Dawn Staley gets frank with Ashlyn Watkins over major concern

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gave Ashlyn Watkins a tough reality check following the team's 77-45 win over Clemson on Wednesday. Watkins was a key contributor for the Gamecocks recording a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The junior forward has not started for South Carolina this season. She missed the season opener against Michigan and saw 19 minutes of action in the second game against Coppin State. Against the Tigers, Watkins came off the bench and played for 20 minutes.

While the box score showed that Watkins had a decent game, coach Dawn Staley addressed her situation when a reporter asked if she was campaigning for her return to the starting five.

Trending

"She should be thinking about that and she should put us in a position to think about that," Staley said postgame. "But she missed two months, and our bigs have progressed. They’ve worked really hard. So Ash has a work cut out for her."

"A'ja Wilson came off the bench her freshman year and still got every award that she’s supposed to get," she added. "I’m not saying Ash is going to be stuck in that situation, but she’s one of our most experienced players starting."

Expand Tweet

Ashlyn Watkins missed South Carolina's first game due to legal jurisdiction. She was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with kidnapping and assault. The 21-year-old was prohibited from entering the campus and suspended from all team activities as per the warrant.

However, after the Nov. 7 hearing, all accusations against her were dropped and she resumed practicing with the team.

Dawn Staley evaluates her team readiness as UCLA awaits

After a perfect start to their title-defending campaign, Dawn Staley South Carolina travels to Los Angeles on Sunday to face No. 5 UCLA Bruins.

Following a comfortable win against Clemson, Staley was asked if she believes in her players ahead of the top-five matchup.

"Well, I’m always going to have confidence in our players ability," she said. "The game plan isn’t in ... We’ll talk a little bit about it tomorrow, and then we’ll really get into it on Friday and Saturday."

Staley also praised UCLA center Lauren Betts, who leads the Bruins with 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 72.2 FG%.

"[Lauren Betts] is shooting 80 percent from the floor. She’s getting deep post in the paint, Staley said. "If you could shave off 30 percent of her field goal shooting ... we’re gonna go in there confident."

UCLA is also off to a perfect 4-0 start to the season. They scored 101 points against Arkansas on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here