"A mix between Paul George and LeBron": Five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa's play style evokes comparisons to NBA superstars from HC Kevin Young

BYU coach Kevin Young has waxed lyrical on AJ Dybantsa, suggesting that the highly-rated player has traits similar to NBA superstars Paul George and LeBron James. Dybantsa, the top-ranked recruit of the 2025 class, arrived at BYU this week and has already made an impression on Young.
On Thursday, Young appeared on "The Field of 68 After Dark" podcast and spoke highly about Dybantsa's attributes.
"I'm just talking stylistically, you know, kind of a mix between, you know, Paul George and LeBron," Young said (6:43). "I think the way he passes the ball, I don't think people talk nearly enough about his passing. Think he's really unselfish, and so that's kind of the guys I see.
"I think he can be really, really unique defensively, a lot like, I mean, I've gone up against Paul George in playoff series and seen him guard some of the best players in the world. I mean, when he was in his peak defensively, he was as good as there was in the NBA. And I've really challenged AJ on the defensive end here, as we've recruited him. And now that he's here on campus, I think he can be a first-team All-Big 12 defensive player. And that's something that I know, he's a student of the game."
Dybantsa has elite athleticism and a demanding court presence at six-foot-nine. He is expected to play with the Cougars for one season before declaring for the 2026 NBA draft, where he is projected as the early No.1 pick.
Dybantsa played at Utah Prep High School in Hurricane, Utah. He was a part of the 2025 McDonald's All-American team. Now, it remains to be seen if Dybantsa can continue his excellent run at the collegiate level.
Kevin Young led BYU to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Kevin Young led BYU to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Cougars beat VCU in the first round and then took down Wisconsin in the second round.
However, BYU's March Madness run ended with a 113-88 defeat to Alabama.
Nonetheless, by recruiting Dybantsa and landing Robert Wright III from Baylor, the Cougars are expected to compete for the national championship next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here