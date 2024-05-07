“A sport’s a sport”: WWE star R-Truth hilariously challenges Dan Hurley-led UConn Huskies to a fight

During WWE RAW on Monday night, R-Truth, known for his entertaining antics, issued a challenge to UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley. The proposal unfolded in Hartford, Connecticut, where R-Truth suggested a face-off between his tag team, Awesome Truth, and the dominant Huskies.

In a backstage encounter with RAW general manager Adam Pearce, R-Truth boldly extended the invitation to coach Hurley and his team. Despite The Miz, R-Truth's tag team partner, highlighting the impracticality of pitting wrestlers against basketball players, R-Truth remained undeterred. Humorously, he referred to the NCAA as a small wrestling organization, emphasizing his belief that "a sport's a sport."

Dan Hurley also made an appearance on the show as Truth brought in the coach as he joined the two wrestling superstars and Pearce.

The Miz extended courtesy to Hurley, acknowledging the honor of meeting him.

"Coach, it's an honor," The Miz said. "Awesome Truth cannot face UConn!"

R-Truth's playful challenge showcased his trademark humor, blending WWE theatrics with real-world sports. While the proposal was lighthearted, it underlined Truth's confidence and showmanship, showing why he is one of the most entertaining and loved WWE superstars.

Dan Hurley celebrates consecutive NCAA wins at Monday Night RAW

After leading the UConn Huskies to their second consecutive NCAA national championship, coach Dan Hurley continues to make public appearances. Hurley, accompanied by his wife Andrea, son Andrew, and assistant coach Tom Moore, was prominently seated in the front row at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, for WWE Monday Night Raw.

ESPN personality and WWE commentator Pat McAfee seized the opportunity to introduce Hurley to the enthusiastic crowd before the event.

"Connecticut, it is an absolute honor," McAfee said. "The home of ESPN, the home of the WWE, and the home of the back-to-back national champions! The UConn Huskies! Coach Hurley's in the building tonight."

Dan Hurley's prognostications spark NBA draft excitement

UConn coach Dan Hurley is probably amid a whirlwind of emotions as his team secured another NCAA Tournament title only to face the inevitable departure of key players to the NBA draft.

In a recent podcast appearance alongside sports journalist Andy Katz, Hurley shared his assessments of several departing players and their NBA prospects, setting the stage for an electrifying draft season.

Regarding the potential of standout players Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle, Hurley exuded confidence:

“Yeah, I think Donovan obviously, you know, that there’s a chance that he could find his way to No. 1 in certain scenarios. All of those top teams in the draft, or you know, between him and Steph Castle."

Donovan Clingan, with an average of 13 points per game, is speculated to be a potential fifth pick for the Charlotte Hornets, while Castle, with 11.1 points per game, may follow suit as the sixth overall pick for the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Bleacher Report.

Hurley also shed light on the potential of Tristan Newton and Cam Spencer, recognizing them as players NBA teams "really like."

“Tristan Newton and Cam Spencer are obviously guys that NBA teams really like and think are going to be NBA players, potentially second-round picks. Guys that eventually could play their way into being 12-year NBA players.”

Tristan Newton, boasting a team-high average of 15.1 points per game, could potentially be picked 52nd by the Golden State Warriors, while Spencer, with 14.3 points per game, might find himself as the 56th pick for the Denver Nuggets, as per a mock draft.