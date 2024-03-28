"Cam Spencer has played for 3 different teams": Fans run wild after hearing Dan Hurley's "underwear" comment on players changing programs 

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley isn't a fan of the transfer portal and players entering it so often.

With NIL and players being able to get paid, players are entering the transfer portal to see if a school will pay them more money to go there.

“I just don’t think it’s healthy for somebody to be able to change schools like underwear,” Hurley said.

Hurley also believes the transfer portal shouldn't open until the conclusion of the March Madness tournament.

"I think we could wait until we get to maybe the conclusion of the season. That would be nice," Hurley said.

"It almost feels like in a way right now teams that are really, really successful and having great seasons, it's almost becoming pro sports, where it feels like we're going to have the last pick in the draft. A lot of the players will have made decisions because we're not recruiting."

Following Hurley's comments, some fans aimed at him, as Cam Spencer, the starting guard for UConn, is playing on his third college team.

"Cam Spencer has played for 3 different teams in his college career."

"1st transfer - fine. 2nd - u might be the problem. 3rd - u are the problem. 4th - who cares, you are a non factor now."

"Ah yes, NCAA coaches, famously sticking with one school."

"College basketball is a job for these kids. These schools are employers for these kids. Of course you're going to find a different employer if your current employer isn't utilizing you how you think best fits your needs. I don't blame these kids at all."

As several fans point out, coaches often take better-paying jobs, so fans feel like players should be given that opportunity as well.

Also, as fans point out, one of the Huskies' best players is Cam Spencer, who has transferred twice. This season, Spencer is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Who is UConn playing in the Sweet 16?

UConn is set to play San Diego State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of last year's national title. The Huskies are 11.5-point favorites heading into the game, and if they win, they will play the winner of Illinois vs. Iowa State in the Elite Eight.

UConn is currently favored to win the entire NCAA Tournament, which would be a back-to-back.

To advance to the Sweet 16, the Huskies beat Stetson 91-52 in the first round and Northwestern 75-68 in the second round.