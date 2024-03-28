UConn vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 28 - March Madness 2024

UConn takes on San Diego State in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

It will be a rematch of last year's NCAA men's basketball final as the No. 1-seed Huskies look to duplicate their win against the fifth-ranked Aztecs and advance to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.

UConn (33-3) sailed smoothly through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, winning over No. 16 Stetson, 91-52, and No. 9 Northwestern, 75-58.

On the other hand, San Diego State (26-10) struggled in its first-round clash against No. 12 UAB before claiming a 69-65 victory. It was the opposite in the second round as the Aztecs trampled No. 13 Yale, 85-57, to make it to their second-straight Sweet 16 appearance.

The winner will march to the Elite Eight where it meets the winner of the Iowa State-Illinois encounter.

UConn vs San Diego State Prediction

UConn and San Diego State have met two times and the Huskies won both games, including last year's 76-59 national championship victory.

UConn has averaged 81.6 points per game and held their opponents to 63.9 ppg. The Huskies grab 38.5 rebounds a game and hold off their foes to 30.0 rpg. The Dan Hurley-coached squad is also a good passing team at 18.7 assists per contest.

Tristen Newton has provided all-around numbers for UConn this season. Newton averages 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Aside from the 6-foot-5 senior, the Huskies also count on the contributions of Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan each game.

Spencer averages 14.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.6 apg and 1.4 spg while Karaban norms 13.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 1.4 apg. The 7-foot-2 Clingan has anchored UConn's defense with 2.4 blocks per contest aside from the 12.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 1.5 apg he provides each game.

On the other hand, San Diego State has provided strong numbers this season. Their offense averages 74.7 points and limits their opponents to 66.3 ppg. They are a good rebounding team with 38.0 rpg while holding off their rivals to 33.2.

The Aztecs count on Jaedon LeDee, who is the team's top scorer and rebounder. LeDee averages 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 56.4% from the field. No other San Diego State player averages in double figures with Reese Waters scoring 9.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 apg.

The Aztecs can also count on Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish in offense as they average at least 9.3 points per contest.

UConn vs San Diego State: Betting odds

Jaedon LeDee and the Aztecs are 10.5-point underdogs in their Sweet 16 clash against the UConn Huskies.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Huskies open as 10.5-point favorites and have a -710 moneyline for this game. San Diego State, on the other hand, are 10.5-point underdogs and their moneyline is set at +490.

UConn vs San Diego State: Head-to-Head

UConn have won their previous two meetings, including the 76-59 win in last year's NCAA championship.

UConn vs San Diego State: Where to Watch

The UConn-San Diego State Sweet 16 clash will air on TBS and truTV. It will also be streamed live on Sling TV. Tipoff is set at 7:39 pm ET/4:39 pm PT.

UConn vs San Diego State: Key Injuries

Both teams are healthy going into this encounter.

UConn vs San Diego State: Pick

UConn is four wins away from winning back-to-back national championships and standing in its way is last year's runner-up San Diego State. Despite being 10.5-point underdogs, expect the Aztecs to keep the game close as they are determined to exact revenge against their 2023 NCAA final tormentors.

However, UConn is peaking at the right time and has enough firepower to fend off San Diego State's attack.

Pick: UConn (-10.5, -710)

