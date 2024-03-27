Is UConn still in March Madness? Looking at the Huskies' chances of clinching 2024 NCAA tournament title

The UConn Huskies were dominant throughout the 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season. The defending champions registered a 31-3 record before March Madness, impressively going 18-2 against Big East teams in conference play.

This team's longest streak of 14 games started in December and ended in February against Marquette. However, UConn had the last laugh, winning the Big East championship at the expense of the Golden Eagles.

It's no doubt that the UConn Huskies fared well this year, sweeping the regular season and conference titles, as well as securing the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness. But did they maintain their momentum in the NCAA Tournament?

UConn still alive in March Madness

Yes, the UConn Huskies are still in contention in the 2024 edition of March Madness.

The team has run throught the competition, and it looks like they are not slowing down anytime soon, winning by an average of 28 points against their opponents securing a spot in the 'Sweet Sixteen' against No. 5 seeded San Diego State Aztec, a rematch of last year's national championship game.

Let's take a look back at UConn's run to the Round of 16.

UConn vs Stetson, First Round 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

The UConn Huskies came to their first round matchup against No. 16 seeded Stetson Hatters as the No. 1 overall seed and looked the part all game.

Dominating in the first half, the Huskies started with an 8-0 run and outscored the Hatters by 33 points. They led the entire game and blew out their opponent from the Atlantic Sun Conference, winning 91-52.

Five players scored at least 13 points for UConn, who was led by 7-foot-two phenom, Donovan Clingan. He dropped 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and shot a ridiculous 81.8% (9-of-11 FG).

On the betting side of things, the Huskies won the spread (-27.5), and the correct bet in the over/under was 145.5 (under). UConn coach Dan Hurley said about the team's great start:

"Obviously, love the start. It's how you want to start a game like this, where you're in March Madness."

"You know the history of these No. 1 or high seeds and they took away all hope in that game from (Stetson) early on with the defense, with the offense, with the relentlessness. So, pretty good first performance."

(1) UConn Huskies vs (16) Stetson Hatters Box Score

UConn Huskies (32-3) Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Tristen Newton 29 5 8 0.625 2 3 0.667 3 5 0.6 0 0 0 3 3 8 0 0 1 1 13 Stephon Castle 28 6 11 0.545 5 9 0.556 1 2 0.5 1 1 1 4 1 5 4 0 0 0 3 14 Cam Spencer 27 5 11 0.455 2 4 0.5 3 7 0.429 2 2 1 2 3 5 3 1 0 1 1 15 Alex Karaban 26 5 11 0.455 4 6 0.667 1 5 0.2 1 1 1 2 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 12 Donovan Clingan 20 9 11 0.818 9 11 0.818 0 0 1 2 0.5 2 6 8 4 1 0 2 3 19 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Hassan Diarra 18 2 3 0.667 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 4 1 2 0 2 4 4 Samson Johnson 16 1 2 0.5 1 2 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 4 2 Jaylin Stewart 15 2 5 0.4 1 3 0.333 1 2 0.5 0 0 2 2 4 1 0 1 1 0 5 Solomon Ball 8 1 5 0.2 1 3 0.333 0 2 0 1 2 0.5 1 1 2 0 1 0 1 2 3 Jayden Ross 4 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 Apostolos Roumoglou 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Andrew Hurley 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Youssouf Singare 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andre Johnson Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 School Totals 200 37 70 0.529 28 46 0.609 9 24 0.375 8 10 0.8 14 28 42 22 6 2 8 19 91

Stetson (22-13) Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF Jalen Blackmon 37 4 17 0.235 3 8 0.375 1 9 0.111 5 6 0.833 2 6 8 4 0 0 4 0 Stephan Swenson 37 6 13 0.462 5 9 0.556 1 4 0.25 7 8 0.875 1 5 6 2 1 1 4 3 Alec Oglesby 33 1 7 0.143 0 3 0 1 4 0.25 1 2 0.5 1 0 1 0 3 0 2 2 Tristan Gross 31 2 5 0.4 2 4 0.5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 Aubin Gateretse 24 2 7 0.286 2 7 0.286 0 0 2 4 0.5 2 4 6 0 1 2 1 2 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF Treyton Thompson 23 2 5 0.4 2 4 0.5 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 4 0 0 0 1 2 Giancarlo Valdez 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Alex Doyle 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Finley Sheridan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 Naeem Lewis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Isaac Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 School Totals 200 17 55 0.309 14 35 0.4 3 20 0.15 15 20 0.75 8 19 27 6 6 4 14 12

UConn vs Northwestern, Second Round 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

In the Round of 32, the Huskies were looking to slow down a hot-shooting Northwestern team who took care of business against Dusty May's Florida Atlantic University, which went to the Final Four last year.

Like the Stetson game, UConn had a great start after tip-off and showed why they are the No. 1 team in the country, going on a 7-0 run against the Wildcats.

UConn ended the first half dominating Northwestern, leading 40-18. Although the Wildcats had a better end to the game, outscoring the Huskies, the initial lead was too big a hurdle to overcome.

Despite shooting only 3-of-22 (13.6 3P%) from the college 3-point line, UConn compensated for their poor outside shooting with an impressive 26-of-32 (81.3 2P%) from inside the arc.

Six-foot-five Tristen Newton led the Huskies with 20 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals against Northwestern. Donvan Clingan continued to dominate in the paint and was two blocks away from a triple double.

The seven-foot-two big man from Bristol, Connecticut, had a statline of 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. In the Vegas line, the Huskies won the spread (-13.5), and the correct bet in the over/under was 136.0 (under).

UConn coach Dan Hurley talked about the team's peformance against the Wildcats:

"We're obviously thrilled with the performance. To get that separation while going 3-of-22 from three - a handful of those were contested, but obviously we didn't shoot it great.

"To still win by that margin, obviously, it spoke to our defense. ... One player had a 14, 14 and eight, point guard had a 20 and 10. It's tough to lose when you have that level of quality."

UConn Huskies vs Northwestern Wildcats Box Score

UCONN HUSKIES (33-3) Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Tristen Newton 35 7 13 0.538 7 7 1 0 6 0 6 7 0.857 3 10 2 0 3 1 20 Cam Spencer 33 5 10 0.5 4 6 0.667 1 4 0.25 0 0 4 4 3 0 1 1 11 Alex Karaban 33 4 7 0.571 3 3 1 1 4 0.25 0 1 0 5 2 0 0 0 0 9 Donovan Clingan 27 5 7 0.714 5 7 0.714 0 0 4 4 1 14 1 1 8 1 1 14 Stephon Castle 25 3 6 0.5 3 4 0.75 0 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 4 7 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Hassan Diarra 20 1 5 0.2 1 1 1 0 4 0 3 5 0.6 2 2 0 0 0 1 5 Samson Johnson 12 3 4 0.75 3 4 0.75 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 6 Jaylin Stewart 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Jayden Ross 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andrew Hurley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Apostolos Roumoglou 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youssouf Singare 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Solomon Ball 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andre Johnson Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 School Totals 200 29 54 0.537 26 32 0.813 3 22 0.136 14 20 0.7 32 20 6 9 6 13 75

Northwestern Wildcats (22-12) Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Boo Buie 39 2 15 0.133 2 12 0.167 0 3 0 5 5 1 2 4 2 0 2 4 9 Brooks Barnhizer 35 6 14 0.429 5 9 0.556 1 5 0.2 5 5 1 6 1 1 0 2 2 18 Ryan Langborg 33 5 7 0.714 2 3 0.667 3 4 0.75 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 3 13 Luke Hunger 31 3 7 0.429 3 6 0.5 0 1 0 0 0 7 2 0 0 1 4 6 Nick Martinelli 30 4 9 0.444 4 7 0.571 0 2 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 8 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Justin Mullins 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 3 0 Blake Preston 9 2 5 0.4 2 5 0.4 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 4 Blake Smith 9 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Clayton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gus Hurlburt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 School Totals 200 22 59 0.373 18 44 0.409 4 15 0.267 10 10 1 27 8 5 0 8 17 58

Has UConn ever won the NCAA Tournament?

Yes, the defending NCAA Division 1 champions have won five titles (1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023), and are looking to win back-to-back championships.

The UConn Huskies are ranked fourth in the list of NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championships, tied with Duke and Indiana.

What are the Huskies' chances of clinching the 2024 NCAA Tournament Championship

UConn's odds of winning the NCAA title is set at +210 according to Draft Kings, indicating an implied probability of 32.26% of winning the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament this year.

UConn vs San Diego State, Sweet Sixteen Schedule 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

On Thursday, the No. 1 overall ranked UConn Huskies (33-3) will take on No. 5 seeded San Diego State Aztecs (26-10) at 9:45 pm (Thursday, E.T.) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Sweet Sixteen matchup will be televised on TBS / truTV. The winner of the UConn-San Diego State game take on either Illinois (3) or Iowa State (2) in the Elite Eight of the East Regional.