"A winner": USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to JuJu Watkins earning NPOTY honors from The Athletic on IG

USC star guard JuJu Watkins has been named the unanimous National Player of the Year by The Athletic, and Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb showed her pride for the sophomore guard on social media.

Ad

Gottlieb took to Instagram to share Watkins' accolade.

"Above all else, a winner," Gottlieb's Instagram story read.

Lindsay Gottlieb shares JuJu Watkins' NPOTY accolade on her IG story

The post Gottlieb linked to was from USC women's basketball, announcing the exciting news about Watkins.

Ad

Trending

"Well Deserved. JuJu Watkins has been named the 𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦 National Player of the Year by the Athletic! ✌️," the caption read.

Ad

JuJu Watkins' award-winning sophomore season at USC

Watkins is coming off a freshman campaign in which she was named the USBWA and The Athletic's National Freshman of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American. She set the NCAA Division I freshman scoring record and also received the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award.

The USC guard entered her sophomore season with high expectations after a dominant freshman year. She has thrived again this season. Watkins has started in every game for the No. 2-ranked Trojans, averaging 34.6 minutes per game.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Watkins has seen small dips in her average points and rebounds this season. She is averaging 24.4 points after 27.1 as a freshman, and 6.7 rebounds, down from 7.3 last season. However, her 24.4 points per game still ranks second in NCAA.

Ad

The Trojans star has increased her average assists this season from 3.3 to 3.6. She has also bettered her shooting from both the field and beyond the arch.

Watkins is shooting 42.9% from the field this season as compared to 40.1% last season. Her 33.9% 3-point shooting is an increase from 31.9% as a freshman.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Most recently, Watkins recorded 30 points in a win over the then No. 2 UCLA, who fell to No. 4 after the loss. In the Trojans' first rivalry win over the Bruins on Feb. 13, the sophomore guard contributed 38 points and added 11 rebounds to make it a double-double.

Ad

In her past five games, Watkins has recorded 25-plus points three times. Her USC squad has acquired the Big Ten regular season title and is expected to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Her dominance for her successful team on the court this season has led Watkins to be unanimously picked as the National Player of the Year for The Athletic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here