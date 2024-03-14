AAC Conference Tournament Bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The American Athletic Conference Tournament has a lot of intriguing matchups in the bracket, with the winning team being automatically qualified for the March Madness field of 68. The tournament is set to be exciting with a handful of great teams.

Let's take a deeper dive into everything we need to know surround the AAC Tournament.

AAC Tournament bracket 2024

The American Athletic Conference has a 14-team bracket, and as in every other conference, the winner is guaranteed a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The top four seeds (South Florida, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UAB) were awarded byes until the quarterfinals. The single-elimination bracket is going to be interesting over the next five days.

AAC Basketball Tournament Schedule 2024

Wednesday, March 13

Game Opponents Time (ET) 1 (13) Rice vs. (12) Wichita State 1:00 PM 2 (14) UTSA vs. (11) Temple 3:00 PM

Thursday, March 14

Game Opponents Time (ET) 3 (9) Tulsa vs. (8) East Carolina 12:30 PM 4 Game 1 Winner vs. (5) Memphis 2:30 PM 5 (10) Tulane vs. (7) North Texas 7:00 PM 6 Game 2 Winner vs. (6) SMU 9:00 PM

Friday, March 15

Game Opponents Time (ET) 7 Game 3 Winner vs. (1) South Florida 1:00 PM 8 Game 4 Winner vs. (4) UAB 3:00 PM 9 Game 5 Winner vs. (2) Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM 10 Game 6 Winner vs. (3) Charlotte 9:00 PM

Saturday, March 16

Game Opponents Time (ET) 11 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 3:00 PM 12 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 5:00 PM

Sunday, March 17

Game Opponents Time (ET) 13 Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner 3:15 PM

When does the AAC Tournament start, and how to watch the games?

Date: March 13-17, 2024

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

These games are going to be available live to watch on ESPN, with the first two quarterfinals and semifinals airing on ESPN2. The American Athletic Conference Tournament final will air live on ESPN as well as available on YouTube TV, ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

AAC Tournament tickets 2024

There are seven sessions at the American Athletic Conference Tournament that you can catch live if you are in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. Tickets are available for Ticketmaster as well as on third-party ticket-sharing websites.

When does March Madness 2024 start?

March Madness begins on Sunday with Selection Sunday to unveil exactly which 68 teams will compete in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The First Four games tip off on Mar. 19 and the Round of 64 begins 48 hours later.

