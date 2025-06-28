Aaliyah Crump's wholesome moment with BF, Asa Newell, at the NBA Draft elicits reactions from Sienna Betts, Addison Bjorn & others

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Aaliyah Crump shared her pride as her boyfriend, Asa Newell, got drafted in the NBA.

The post's cover photo shows the two embracing each other. In other pictures, Crump and Newell posed together, both wearing Atlanta Hawks caps. Newell was dressed in a shiny-textured lavender suit while Crump wore a long white dress.

"ATL got a good one and I’m here for it❤️ proud is an understatement… keep chasing your dreams, the best is yet to come! #imsoatllll," Aaliyah Crump captioned the post, congratulating him.

Asa Newell commented on the post, thanking her.

"Thank you baby ❤️🥰," he said.

"Gotta get u hawks gear asap," he added.

Comments on Aaliyah Crump's post for boyfriend Asa Newell

Fellow 2025 recruits reacted to the post, finding the gesture of affection heartwarming.

"Omggg," commented UCLA signee Sienna Betts.

"awww 🥹," wrote USC signee Jazzy Davidson.

"Awwww stoppppp," said Lara Somfai, a Stanford Cardinal commit.

Addison Bjorn, a top 15 Class of 2026 prospect, also expressed her adoration.

"Aww," she commented.

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Asa Newell, the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The deal also included a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for No. 13 pick Derik Queen.

Newell, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 33 starts for Georgia. He was the first freshman since 1998 to lead the Bulldogs in both scoring and rebounding.

He earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honours four times, tied with Anthony Edwards’ record. His debut against Tennessee Tech featured 26 points, tying Dominique Wilkins for the highest freshman debut in Georgia history.

Before Georgia, Newell played at Montverde Academy with Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.

Aaliyah Crump on why she chose Texas over Duke, Ohio State and Baylor

Five-star recruit Aaliyah Crump signed with the Texas Longhorns over offers from Duke, Ohio State and Baylor. Ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN).

Crump explained her decision in a video posted on Texas’s Instagram page on Wednesday.

"It was a family feel and I could just grasp that when I took my visit here. And you could just really tell that they cared about their players, not just on the court but also off the court," she said.

The Minnetonka High standout gave her best performance in her junior year. She averaged 24.4 points and led her team to the 2024 4A State Championship.

