"About to make millions and can’t even do his hair" "No chains, no goofy just the number one pick": Fans react as Cooper Flagg debuts NBA draft outfit

The 2025 NBA draft is upon us, and top prospects have taken the opportunity to debut their outfits for the big occasion. Projected No.1 pick Cooper Flagg debuted his NBA draft outfit for the night on Instagram.

Flagg turned heads in a navy blue Hugo Boss suit, according to Yahoo Sports. The exact look is available for purchase at $1,238. Fan reactions poured in, with several Flagg-fanatics voicing their discontent over the look.

"About to make millions and still can't even do his hair, one user wrote

While another fan had a quip regarding the suit,

"When you have NBA draft at 8 but have to sell a car by 10"

"Straight business", said another fan

One user summed up the excitement of the Duke star's potential Dallas Mavericks selection in two words,

"I'm ready"

While another user took the opportunity to throw some quick shade at the record-breaking Duke star,

"Bro is not getting drafted today, he's a solid 2nd round pick"

As another user pointed out Cooper Flagg's new look.

"Since when bro have a beard"

Fans react to Cooper Flagg's NBA draft outfit debut. (Credits: NBAonESPN)

Cooper Flagg leaves a lasting legacy at Duke

Despite the Blue Devils' failure to win a national championship, Cooper Flagg leaves behind a legacy at Duke, marked by multiple personal and team accomplishments - including the ACC Player of the Year award and the ACC conference championship - among others.

Flagg set the scoring record for a Duke freshman with his 42-point performance against Notre Dame and showed out against arch rivals North Carolina with a 21-point, 8-rebound outing, winning the Julius Erving award, the Lute Olson award, and the National Player of the Year award, along the way.

In fact, according to analyst Jay Bilas, the rising basketball star has had a higher impact on the ACC powerhouse than former first overall pick Zion Williamson. While both superstars left college basketball with an almost identical resume, it remains to be seen how Cooper Flagg's career starts off as the Dallas Mavericks await their latest superstar.

