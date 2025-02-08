“About a month of practice freshman year, you wanted a transfer”: When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma playfully exposed UConn legend Sue Bird

Swin Cash revealed to Geno Auriemma that she penned the nickname "TASSK Force" in SNY's series "UConn Undefeated" released in 2020. She used the acronym for the 1998 recruiting class of Tamika Williams, Asjha Jones, Cash, Sue Bird and Keirsten Walters. Auriemma, amused by the revelation, questioned the players on giving Cash the green light.

While Jones said she preferred not opening up in her freshman year, Bird joked that it took her three years to get comfortable with Auriemma. The moment unfurled a hilarious back-and-forth between the coach and the players:

"Wow, three years, after about a month of practice, your freshman year...," Auriemma said. (at 3:38)

"You wanted to transfer," Williams said.

"That's fine because I wanted to quit, so, would have been good. We would have both left, that was fine, that would have been good with me," the coach responded.

Swin Cash coined the term "TASSK Force" to highlight the UConn Huskies talent pool and imply its NCAA championship-contending caliber. It also held the potential to counter Patt Summitt's Tennessee, which was coming off three consecutive title runs.

UConn and Lady Vols' rosters were supposed to be two of the best in the nation. However, both programs faced adversities in the middle of their run. The Huskies began scattering after Sue Bird's ACL injury in December and Tennessee lost in the NCAA's regional final.

Sue Bird led Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies to two NCAA championships

Sue Bird returned from injury in the 1999-00 season, doubling her production to average 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals on 50.2% overall shooting and 49.7% efficiency from the 3-point line. She helped Geno Auriemma to his second NCAA title as the Huskies faced Patt Summitt's Tennessee in the championship game.

Bird's second championship came in her final year of eligibility, with added help from Diana Taurasi. She recorded her career-best numbers, averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 assists (Big East leader) and 2.5 steals on 52.9% shooting and 46.6% 3-point clip. She also led the NCAA in free throws with 94.2% on 104 attempts.

Even though Sue Bird moved to the WNBA months later as the first pick, the title kick-started Geno Auriemma's first three-peat (2002-04).

