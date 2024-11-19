“Absolutely no effect on me whatsoever”: Geno Auriemma on UConn’s possible 12th NCAA Championship

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are eyeing their 12th NCAA championship this season. The quest was one of the main reasons program star Paige Bueckers returned this year despite being assumed as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Auriemma regularly reminds Bueckers of the star players that came before her and their championship runs. However, the 11-time NCAA-title-winning coach believes that his 12th title with the Huskies would have no effect on him or his approach to the game.

"Today I've accomplished things that no one will ever accomplish," Auriemma said on What Drives Winning. "So, I hold on to that. And if we win out 12th national championship that has absolutely no effect on me whatsoever. So, now, I coach the same way I raised my grandkids." (3:28)

Geno Auriemma's statement came after the renowned coach had admitted that his pursuit to win had resulted in a disconnection between his players and love for teaching them. He claimed that he got caught up in proving his caliber to himself.

Even though UConn still won, there was no satisfaction or fulfillment in the process, forcing Auriemma to change his approach altogether.

Geno Auriemma is about to become the winningest coach in women’s basketball

When the UConn Huskies won 69-58 against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday, Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA record for most victories by matching Tara VanDerveer’s 1,216 wins. The feat comes less than a year after VanDerveer retired from being the Stanford Cardinals’ coach.

Apart from 11 NCAA championships, Auriemma has led UConn to 23 Final Four appearances, 30 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and 20 seasons with at least 30 wins, behind his 88.2% winning record (1,216-162).

Auriemma will get a chance to set a record on Wednesday when the Huskies host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The two team’s last matchup came more a than decade ago, which the Huskies won 74-28.

FDU began the season on a 4-0 run but lost against Syracuse (77-58) on Sunday. The Huskies are on a 3-0 roll and hope to maintain their top record in the Big East.

