“Especially coaching girls, no interest whatsoever”: UConn HC Geno Auriemma reveals how he started his career “by accident”

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said Sunday he accidentally got into coaching. That statement might confuse most because he has become the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history. So, why did he say it?

Speaking on 'What Drives Winning', Auriemma stated that he didn't have any interest in coaching basketball, especially women's basketball.

"I got into coaching by accident because a guy kept bugging me to to help him out a little bit. I had no interest in it whatsoever... especially coaching girls, no interest whatsoever."

Auriemma continued to explain how he changed his mind and how he was a happy coach.

"I remember those days when I first did go help him at practice coaching high school girls basketball. I was a happy coach. I loved going there, I loved interacting with the kids."

Geno Auriemma and his coaching journey

He may have the most wins in college hoops history, but it wasn't always easy for Auriemma. In the 'What Drives Winning' feature, he highlighted his attitude and emotional space.

"I couldn't wait to go back (to coach high school) the next day and I kept doing it. I would drive an hour from school to go practice and an hour back home because I loved the reaction that I was getting from the kids."

"I left to go coach guys in a legendary league in the Philadelphia Catholic League against coaches that I competed against as a player and I was a happy coach. I got so much joy from the players and I gave them all that stuff back."

"When I was an assistant at Virginia they looked at me like 'wow coach knows everything about everything he can help us with anything I trust him with everything' and it just kept blowing air into my balloon. I kept getting bigger and bigger."

Auriemma then spoke about when his happiness as a coach started turning to anger.

"I got my coaching job at Connecticut and they looked at me the same way those high school kids did... I'm the guy that's going to make them better and every day was like we're going to figure this out together la la la...As the years went on and we started winning... I became an angry coach. I lost the joy of coaching. I lost the connection to the players... I got caught up in having to prove myself rather than just the joy of helping them learn."

The evolution of an all-time head coach

When Auriemma was asked how he was doing currently, he was much more upbeat.

"Today I've accomplished things that no one will ever accomplish. So I hold on to that, and if we win our 12th national championship that has absolutely no effect on me whatsoever. Now I coach the same way I raised my grandkids."

"I'm only here to help you get what you want. I already have everything I want so now I'm more of a service giver. I can walk out of the gym every day... feeling like I did a good thing today."

It has been a legendary journey for Auriemma and with a generational talent under his tutelage in Paige Bueckers, it may get even more legendary by the end of the 2024-25 season.

