She wasn’t gonna be a good rival for Caitlin Clark in LA" - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers' potential move to Dallas Wings in 2025

Fans reacted to Paige Bueckers potentially joining the Dallas Wings in 2025. The Wings will have the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft after winning the league's draft lottery on Sunday. Bueckers is the most probable No. 1 draft pick in 2025, which would potentially send her to the Wings.

Some fans were happy that Bueckers would help the Wings be a competitor in the league. However, some also were of a different mindset.

One of the fans was happy that Bueckers was going to a contending team and not challenge Caitlin Clark.

"Ppl not gon like this but she wasn’t gonna be a good rival for the goat CC in LA. Now in Dallas she can make some noise," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans already declared Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale as the best duo in the league.

"Yeah, the best duo in the game," a fan wrote.

Paige and Arike as a backcourt duo? Omfg 😭😭," another fan commented.

One of the fans wrote that Arike Ogunbowale and Bueckers were the WNBA version of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

"This Luka and Kyrie in NBA terms if yall were wondering," the fan wrote.

Some fans highlighted that Bueckers has had a long history with injury and she might not get picked at No. 1.

"Plot twist they don’t pick her at 1. Because she’s had to many surgeries and injuries I still can’t wait to watch her play tho," the fan wrote.

"Paige overrated she injury prone," another fan wrote.

Some fans were excited with the anticipation of Bueckers making her debut next season.

"Yes sir DALLAS basketball getting better," a fan wrote.

"She is gonna be awesome in the WNBA!" another fan wrote.

Sue Bird says Paige Bueckers' popularity in high school made her anticipate the new WNBA wave

While Caitlin Clark has become the biggest name in women's basketball in the last few years, WNBA legend Sue Bird saw it coming even before the first blow. The four-time WNBA champion told Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly on their "The Deal" podcast that she sensed the upcoming wave because of Paige Bueckers' popularity.

Bird said when she saw Bueckers gaining popularity on social media despite being a high school basketball player, she knew that something was changing.

"So Paige Bueckers is about to be a senior...in high school. ...And I am starting to see on social media like this kid got buzz," said Bird. "People are following her...I saw that and I was like huh something is clicking for that generation. When I saw that, I was like 'oh we are good to go.'"

Bird added that Bueckers marked the moment when women's basketball started to be considered cool.

"We were the butt of the joke on SNL skits. We weren't cool just yet. And Paige to me marked this moment of coolness."

Bird also said that contrary to the popular narrative in the past that people didn't watch WNBA, wasn't true at all. She said that in every WNBA Finals she played, the seats were always sold out.

She also said that even 10-15 years ago people used to ask her for autographs and that the reality is very different from the narrative created around women's basketball. For Bird, the problem has always been within the system and not the women's basketball.

