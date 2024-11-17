"Speaks to the longevity of what he's built here": Paige Bueckers hails UConn HC Geno Auriemma after record win vs UNC

Paige Bueckers helped UConn to their third victory of the season against North Carolina. With that win, the Huskies coach Geno Auriemma matched the record for most career wins in women's college basketball.

Auriemma, who is in his 40th season with Connecticut, earned his 1,216th career victory in the team's 69-58 triumph over UNC on Friday, tying the record held by former Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer.

Paige Bueckers, who scored a game-high 29 points, praised Auriemma's humility after the historic achievement.

"We really play to make him happy, so to be a part of this — he's breaking records left and right, and it's the reason why we came to UConn to play under him," Bueckers said postgame. "It's been a dream come true, and we're super proud of him.

"I know he doesn't talk about himself too much, so to be a part of this is amazing. It speaks to the longevity of what he's built here at UConn — the history, the players, the success, the national championships. It means everything to play for UConn and play for him."

UConn's Paige Bueckers stats vs North Carolina

Paige Bueckers, a senior guard for the No. 2 Huskies, displayed impressive performance in a win against the Tar Heels this weekend.

The Huskies were expected to face a tough challenge against No. 14 UNC. With Bueckers leading the attack, UConn dominated the game, going up by 16 points after the third quarter and finishing with a 69-58 victory.

The Minnesota native racked up 29 points, including 12-of-21 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc along with four rebounds and four assists.

Paige Bueckers' game by numbers

36 minutes played

29 points

4 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals

12-21 FG

4-8 3PT

Speaking with CT Insider Maggie Vanoni, Auriemma shared his thoughts, saying there is only one way to prevent Bueckers from scoring.

"Unless you foul her every single time, that's the only way you're gonna stop her," Auriemma said. "I think she's the most difficult player to guard in America."

Through the first three games, she averages 21.3 points 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds with a 65.0 field goal percentage.

"I think we're just trying to set the tone as a team for how we come out strong to start games," Bueckers said after the win against UNC. "I think we did a great job against Boston and South Florida, and on a test on the road like this against a really great team."

The Huskies will be back in Storrs to play their next game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

