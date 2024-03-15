ACC Tournament injury report, March 15: Updates on Dennis Parker Jr., LJ Thomas, and more

The ACC Tournament is set for its semifinal games on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

With these matchups being pivotal, the injury report is something to monitor going into tonight's showdowns, and three of the four teams have no one on the injury report.

In the first semifinal game, North Carolina takes on Pitt at 7 p.m. ET, while the second contest will have NC State battle Virginia at 9:30 p.m. ET.

2024 ACC Tournament injuries

Dennis Parker Jr., NC State

Dennis Parker Jr. is questionable to play on Friday against Virginia due to an illness.

Parker hasn't suited up since March 4, when he played just three minutes against Duke. He couldn't play on Thursday when the Wolfpack upset Duke to advance to the semifinals.

"Obviously, we're prepared for this," coach Kevin Keatts said about NC State's win, via CBS. "I would say this: A lot of people, we talk about our conditioning and how it pays off for us, and when you look at those three games that we played, honestly, we've looked like the more fresh team than anybody."

The freshman guard has competed in 29 matchups, starting 12 while averaging 4.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists this season.

LJ Thomas, NC State

The only other player on the injury report is LJ Thomas, who is out for Friday's outing as he's dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The sophomore guard hasn't played since Jan. 30, and this season, he's averaging 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12 games.

ACC Tournament Games

The first semifinal game sees fourth-ranked Pittsburgh take on No. 1 seed North Carolina at 7 p.m. ET.

Entering the game, UNC is a 7.5-point favorite to defeat Pittsburgh and advance to the ACC Tournament finals.

The other game is scheduled to take place at 9:30 p.m. ET as 10th-ranked NC State goes toe-to-toe with three-seed Virginia. The Wolfpack are a 2.5-point underdogs against the Cavaliers.

