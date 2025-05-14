“Accomplished so much over four plus decades”: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes welcomes new assistant coach Steve McClain with open arms

The Tennessee Volunteers bolstered their coaching staff for the 2025-26 NCAA season, hiring Steve McClain to be Rick Barnes' new assistant. The Volunteers' men's basketball team announced the appointment on their Instagram account on Tuesday, sharing statements from both Barnes and McClain.
McClain has been a college basketball coach for 43 years, 31 of which he served in NCAA Division I. He worked as an assistant coach under Rodney Terry from 2023 to 2025 before accepting his new role at Tennessee.
Barnes released a statement regarding McClain's hiring, calling it "an easy decision" to add the veteran coach to his staff.
"Steve is a veteran coach who has accomplished so much over four-plus decades," Barnes said. "It was an easy decision to seize the chance to hire him at Tennessee and we're happy to have him."
"His experience, coaching acumen and care for his players will be invaluable. I am confident Steve will give his all for Tennessee on a daily basis and that our program will benefit from his passion."
McClain thanked Barnes for giving him the chance to work at Tennessee.
"I want to thank coach Barnes for the opportunity to join such a fantastic basketball program," McClain said. "I am so excited for the chance to work for a Hall of Famer and can't wait to be alongside the excellent staff already in place."
"Tennessee is one of the premier athletic departments in the country and it's truly an honor to be a Volunteer."
Steve McClain's last head coaching stint came at Illinois-Chicago, leading the Flames from 2015 to 2020. He amassed a 76-93 record during that period, including an 18-17 slate in his final season at UIC.
How Rick Barnes' Tennessee fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 27-7 overall record. The Volunteers entered the Big Dance as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest regional bracket.
Tennessee opened its March Madness campaign with a 77-62 victory over No. 15 seed Wofford in the first round. The Volunteers followed that up with a 67-58 win over No. 7 seed UCLA in the second round. Chaz Lanier stepped up for Rick Barnes in those two games, averaging 24.5 points.
Tennessee sealed a spot in the Elite Eight after beating No. 3 seed Kentucky 78-65 in the Sweet 16. The Volunteers' title dreams ended in the regional final, though, losing 69-50 to No. 1 seed Houston.
