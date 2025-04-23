  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Ace Bailey bids farewell to Rutgers fans with heartwarming message: "Loved being in college"

Ace Bailey bids farewell to Rutgers fans with heartwarming message: "Loved being in college"

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Apr 23, 2025 14:29 GMT
Rutgers v Northwestern - Source: Getty
Ace Bailey leaves Rutgers, declares for NBA draft - Source: Getty

Rutgers freshman sensation Ace Bailey has declared his departure from the collegiate ranks to pursue his professional aspirations. Bailey, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, confirmed his decision to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the draft, according to ESPN.

Ad

Bailey's declaration marks the end of his brief but impactful tenure with the Scarlet Knights. In only one year with the program, he exhibited his enormous talent and went on to become one of the most elite freshmen in the nation.

"I want to thank everyone at Rutgers," Bailey told ESPN. "The community for supporting us and traveling across the country to watch us. My teammates, coaches and support staff. The donors.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist, managers and also the security guards, Rob and Julio, for keeping us safe. Everyone pushed me to get better every day, to be the best version of myself. I am thankful for everything they did for me. I felt a lot of love from everyone."

Ace Bailey further conveyed his appreciation for the collegiate experience, saying:

Ad
"I loved being in college and playing college basketball."

He also recognized the impact of all of the parties that made his short experience memorable.

The 6-foot-10 guard averaged 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game at Rutgers. With fellow freshman Dylan Harper, the duo were a bright spot for the team and its fans. Harper also declared for the NBA draft back in March. Coach Steve Pikiell will have to replace his two top scorers for next season.

Ad

Ace Bailey credits Rutgers for pushing him on both ends

Ace Bailey was one of the best talents to ever wear a Rutgers uniform. Although his stay in Piscataway was short, Bailey showed his appreciation to the school that helped prepare him for the NBA.

"I did good. I could have done way better, but I matured this season. The game slowed down for me," Bailey said, via ESPN. "My IQ got higher. I got faster and way stronger. My ball handling and shooting tightened up. Rutgers had me guarding everyone from point guards to power forwards. I learned a lot."
Ad

Bailey is still learning and his potential is nowhere near being reached. However, he believes he's ready to make an impact on whatever NBA team drafts him.

According to Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Bailey is projected as the fourth pick in the upcoming draft, going to the Utah Jazz.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications