Ace Bailey bids farewell to Rutgers fans with heartwarming message: "Loved being in college"

Rutgers freshman sensation Ace Bailey has declared his departure from the collegiate ranks to pursue his professional aspirations. Bailey, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, confirmed his decision to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the draft, according to ESPN.

Ad

Bailey's declaration marks the end of his brief but impactful tenure with the Scarlet Knights. In only one year with the program, he exhibited his enormous talent and went on to become one of the most elite freshmen in the nation.

"I want to thank everyone at Rutgers," Bailey told ESPN. "The community for supporting us and traveling across the country to watch us. My teammates, coaches and support staff. The donors.

Ad

Trending

"The strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist, managers and also the security guards, Rob and Julio, for keeping us safe. Everyone pushed me to get better every day, to be the best version of myself. I am thankful for everything they did for me. I felt a lot of love from everyone."

Ace Bailey further conveyed his appreciation for the collegiate experience, saying:

Ad

"I loved being in college and playing college basketball."

He also recognized the impact of all of the parties that made his short experience memorable.

The 6-foot-10 guard averaged 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game at Rutgers. With fellow freshman Dylan Harper, the duo were a bright spot for the team and its fans. Harper also declared for the NBA draft back in March. Coach Steve Pikiell will have to replace his two top scorers for next season.

Ad

Ace Bailey credits Rutgers for pushing him on both ends

Ace Bailey was one of the best talents to ever wear a Rutgers uniform. Although his stay in Piscataway was short, Bailey showed his appreciation to the school that helped prepare him for the NBA.

"I did good. I could have done way better, but I matured this season. The game slowed down for me," Bailey said, via ESPN. "My IQ got higher. I got faster and way stronger. My ball handling and shooting tightened up. Rutgers had me guarding everyone from point guards to power forwards. I learned a lot."

Ad

Bailey is still learning and his potential is nowhere near being reached. However, he believes he's ready to make an impact on whatever NBA team drafts him.

According to Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Bailey is projected as the fourth pick in the upcoming draft, going to the Utah Jazz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here