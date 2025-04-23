"Hybrid of KD and Anthony Edwards" - NBA fans go wild over star prospect Ace Bailey's NBA draft declaration

After what was dubbed an underwhelming class last year, the 2025 NBA draft is expected to be loaded with talent. Still a few weeks away from the lottery, the potential top picks are slowly starting to make their decision.

Heading into this past college basketball season, Ace Bailey is one player many had their eyes on. As a 6-foot-10 forward who can do just about everything on the floor, he is oozing with potential at the pro level.

Bailey put together a strong campaign at Rutgers, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also shot 34.6% from beyond the arc on over four attempts per game.

On Wednesday morning, Bailey announced to the world what the next chapter of his basketball journey will look like. He is opting to forego the rest of his college career and put his name in the 2025 NBA draft.

Fans erupt after Ace Bailey makes NBA draft decision

Just a few days after Cooper Flagg told the world he is entering the NBA draft, another potential top pick follows suit. Shortly after the news reached social media, fans began pouring in with excitement.

As expected, fans across the league then began begging for the team to have some luck in the lottery to have a shot at landing Bailey.

"I actually wouldn’t mind the Wizards going for him," one fan said.

"Go get him, Nets!" Another fan said.

"If the Hornets don’t land Cooper, Ace has to be the pick," said one fan.

With his size and skill set, Bailey is built for the modern NBA. Seeing that he is a rangy wing who can play either forward position, he can fit on just about every team in the league. Not to mention with his 6-foot-10 frame he has the potential to be impactful on both ends of the floor.

As far as where he stands in the 2025 draft, Bailey is someone who won't be on the board long. Flagg is the consencus No. 1 pick, but after that it's a toss-up. Given his high ceiling as a prospect, Bailey is certainly someone who could end up being selected No. 2 overall.

Now that he's made his decision, all Bailey can do now is wait to see how things unfold in the draft lottery. As far as the odds go, the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards all have the best odds at being at the top of this upcoming draft.

With the way the game has changed and how valuable strong wing players have become, Bailey has the potential to be one of the top talents from this respective draft class.

