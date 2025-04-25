Ace Bailey and Justin Pippen pray for Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, after the shocking accident

Following the heartbreaking news of Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' car crash, 6-foot-10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey, and NBA legend Scottie Pippen's son Justin Pippen sent their prayers and well-wishes.

Ad

On Thursday, SportsCenter Next, shared the shocking news of Alijah's accident and hospitalization on Instagram. Many individuals within the basketball community have been sending their prayers and well wishes.

Ad

Trending

Rutgers guard Ace Bailey reshared the news in his Instagram story and sent his prayers:

"Praying for you lil bro‼️" He captioned the post.

Ace Bailey pray for Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, after the shocking accident. (Image via Instagram @acebailey)

NBA legend Scottie Pippen's son and Michigan Wolverine guard Justin Pippen also reshared the news with two praying emojis as caption:

Ad

“🙏🏽🙏🏽.” He captioned the post.

Justin Pippen pray for Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, after the shocking accident. (Image via Instagram @justinpippen)

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Alijah was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma following the accident. Sources have revealed that initial tests showed Alijah did not suffer any broken bones.

Ad

Alijah Arenas, ranked No. 13 in the 2025 class, just wrapped up his high school basketball journey at Chatsworth, where he spent three years after reclassifying. He ended his just-concluded senior year with an average of 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

His performances helped lead Chatsworth to a first-place finish in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League and a 26-9 season record. The Chancellors also made it to the state championship final, which they unfortunately lost to Jesuit.

Ad

Alijah is committed to the University of Southern California, where he intends to play college basketball with the Trojans next season. He will be joined by four-star prospects Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington, who have also committed to USC.

Reports: Alijah Arenas suffered no major bodily Injury

According to Tarek Fatal of High School SI, Alijah Arenas didn't suffer any major physical injuries in the car crash. He explained that the medically induced coma was a precaution due to heavy smoke inhalation, as Alijah had breathed in a lot of smoke when the Cybertruck he was in caught fire.

Ad

Ad

The news has brought a sense of relief to fans and the basketball community as a whole. Now, everyone is hoping and praying for Alijah's full and speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here