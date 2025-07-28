“Adrian Wojnarowski creating a super team”: College hoops fans react as St. Bonaventure sign “monstrous” 6’9 center Andrew Osasuyi

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:52 GMT
St. Bonaventure Bonnies general manager Adrian Wojnarowski
St. Bonaventure Bonnies general manager Adrian Wojnarowski (Credits: IMAGN)

Former ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski resigned from his job last year after a stellar career where he broke NBA-related news. Wojnarowski was appointed as the general manager of his alma mater, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.

The former ESPN reporter has been assisting the Bonnies in navigating the new NIL-rich era in college basketball and also in the recruitment of prospects. On Sunday, Italian center Andrew Osasuyi committed to the team after helping his country to the FIBA U20 gold medal last week.

Osasuyi averaged 7.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Italy during the tournament and is immediately eligible to play under coach Mark Schmidt for St. Bonaventure.

"St. Bonaventure (@BonniesMBB) just signed 6’9” Italian big man Andrew Osasuyi. He was a MONSTROUS Defensive anchor in Team Italy’s Gold Medal 🇮🇹🥇 U20 EuroBasket team (EuroBasket Highlights)," Hoops HQ tweeted.
College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the Bonnies landing the talented center.

"Looks like Ben Wallace," one fan said.

Some fans praised Wojnarowski's role in recruiting the talented center.

"Woj creating a super team!" one fan said.
"You where always better then Shams," another fan said.
"@wojespn got that NIL," one fan said.

Adrian Wojnarowski reveals approach to recruitment

Adrian Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1991 and the college sports landscape has changed massively since then. The adoption of the House vs. NCAA settlement deal mandates programs to pay student-athletes to the tune of $20.5 million annually.

During the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and Affiliates Convention in June, Wojnarowski revealed his approach to recruitment for the Bonnies, who will not be able to fight for talent with the bigger schools in the new revenue-sharing era.

“I want them to see that our environment, our coaching staff, our small school, especially for international players coming over, what I really try to sell is your adjustment to American college life,” Adrian Wojnarowski said.
“I think for a lot of kids, it’s easier in a school with 1,900 students than a school with 19,000. And you’ll come to have two great years with us, and then you’ll probably end up at schools with 19,000 or 29,000. And so you’re selling, for us, we’re your first step on the way to somewhere else, or the other one to me is we’re the place to come when you’ve got to get the basketball right.”

In February, Adrian Wojnarowski leveraged his fame from his reporting career and auctioned cherished items from his extensive career, including press passes, iPhones and his ESPN badge, to help support the Bonnies' NIL ventures.

