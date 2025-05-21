After 2024 loss to Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae Johnson returns to Next Up 5's against USC superstar Juju Watkins

With Paige Bueckers no longer in the mix, Flau'jae Johnson seeks redemption in the upcoming Overtime Select Takeover. However, this time around, she will face another formidable adversary, JuJu Watkins, who is stepping in for Paige as the coach of another team.

Johnson's team lost to Bueckers' team last year at the Next Up 5×5 showcase. Watkins did not participate either as a player or coach, but joined Jada Williams and Angel Gray on the broadcast team.

On Tuesday, Overtime Select shared a promotional video on Instagram highlighting Flau'jae Johnson's return to the Select Takeover and teasing a showdown with Watkins, the reigning Naismith College Player of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award winner.

"Could this be Flau'jae's year to finally win it all? Flau'jae's been a seasoned vet coaching the Army National Guard Next Up Fives, but could never quite get the job done. Someone always stood in her way, but with Paige out of the picture, it could be Flau'jae's year.

"Oh wait — I almost forgot. The coach stepping in for Paige this year is Naismith Player of the Year winner and USC icon JuJu Watkins, so Flau'jae's journey to victory might actually be way harder than she thought," the video said.

The event will be held in late July or August in Atlanta, before the start of the college basketball season.

Flau'jae Johnson and JuJu Watkins will be new faces of college basketball next season

Now that Paige Bueckers has moved on to the WNBA, the college basketball demand for a new face is high, and Flau'jae Johnson and JuJu Watkins, who have already proved their star power, are in a prime position to fill this void.

Johnson, who will be a senior on Kim Mulkey's LSU team next season, is juggling basketball and her rap career. She had her best season so far last year, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, earning her first-team All-SEC honors.

The Tigers reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and are expected to be a title contender again next year with the addition of South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley.

On the other hand, JuJu Watkins, who had another surreal season, had an abrupt end to her sophomore year after suffering an ACL injury in the second round of March Madness. The Trojans made the Elite Eight despite being undermanned, all to fall at the hands of Paige Bueckers' UConn.

Watkins put up 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in her second year. She is expected to be back on the court in time for the start of the 2025-26 season.

