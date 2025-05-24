After Dame Sarr’s commitment, Jon Scheyer’s Duke receives huge boost from 4-star recruit

Brewster Academy forward Sebastian Wilkins has announced where he is headed for his college basketball career. Despite originally being in the high school class of 2026, the Canton, Massachusetts native has reclassified to the class of 2025 to join coach Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils. His decision comes a day after Dame Sarr's commitment.

Ad

The report was confirmed by On3 Recruits, wherein Wilkins' final two schools boiled down to Duke and the Maryland Terrapins. He also had offers from the Virginia Cavaliers, the Florida State Seminoles, the Seton Hall Pirates and the Providence Friars. The 6-foot-8 swingman is a four-star recruit and is ranked nationally at No. 17 per ESPN and No. 35 per 247Sports.

"2026 Top-30 recruit Sebastian Wilkins has committed to Duke and will reclassify to 2025, he told @on3recruits 😈 The 6-8 wing chose the Blue Devils over Marylandubut received double-digit high major offers," @tiptonedits captioned on Instagram with a devil emoji.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Wilkins' insertion now bolsters the Blue Devils' vie to return to the college basketball mountaintop. The storied program has not won a national championship since winning it a decade ago in 2015. In the 2024-25 season, Duke made it to the 2025 NCAA Final Four but was defeated by the Houston Cougars, 70-67, on April 5.

Per On3, Wilkins spoke about his commitment to coach Scheyer's program.

“The reason I chose Duke was because of how Coach Scheyer was able to tell me and explain to me his vision and how he thinks I would be able to fit in day one. Also, knowing the history of Duke, it is a place where I want to create my own history," Wilkins said.

Ad

Wilkins now joins a Duke squad that finished the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 35-4, 19-1 during ACC play earlier this year, and won the regular season title and conference tournament championship.

Italian wing Dame Sarr committed to the Duke Blue Devils just a day before Sebastian Wilkins

Ad

Italian forward Dame Sarr has also committed to the Duke Blue Devils for the 2025-26 season as a likely one-and-done player given that he is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Sarr had been playing in the Spanish ACB League for Barcelona since 2023, even playing alongside former NBA player and Duke alumni Jabari Parker.

Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins now join a team that will also be fielded by other freshman sensations such as the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, and Nikolas Khamenia. Their returnees include the likes of sharpshooter Isaiah Evans and big men Maliq Brown and Patrick Ngongba II.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here