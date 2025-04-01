After Haley Cavinder’s retirement, Miami make first move with signing of South Florida guard 

Miami guard Haley Cavinder announced her retirement from basketball a fortnight ago after her college basketball eligibility ran out. Haley and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, had returned to play for the Hurricanes after a season away from the game.

Haley picked up where she left off and was one of Miami's best players. She averaged 18.2 points on 46.2% shooting from the floor and 31.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes moved quickly to replace her impact by securing the commitment of South Florida Bulls guard Vittoria Blasigh via the transfer portal. After the announcement, Miami coach Tricia Cullop praised Blasigh's talent in a statement.

“Vikki is a knockdown shooter with great 3-point range and the ability to shoot off the dribble,” said Tricia Cullop. “She’s a veteran guard and a proven winner who thrives in clutch moments.”

Blasigh played in 67 games (55 starts) for South Florida in two seasons and has averaged 11.9 points while shooting 39.7% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in her college basketball career, showing her capacity to adequately replace Haley Cavinder's end product.

Haley Cavinder's replacement had a stellar season

Haley Cavinder's Miami Hurricanes replacement, Vittoria Blasigh, had a stellar season for the South Florida Bulls this past season. She played in 33 games (27 starts) and averaged 10.4 points on 43.6% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

She helped to lead the Bulls to an epic AAC Tournament championship win which clinched an automatic NCAA Tournament appearance. She was sensational in the championship game against the Rice Owls tallying 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Last week, Blasigh earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors, awarded by College Sports Communicators, recognizing the best student-athletes for their achievements on the field and in academics.

Blasigh was named the AAC Freshman of the Year after a storming season for the Bulls, where she averaged 13.5 points on 36.8% shooting from the field and 33.8% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. During the 2023-2024 season, she won the AAC Freshman of the Week six times.

Haley Cavinder's replacement also represented the Italian national team at the 2023 U19 FIBA Women’s World Cup. She also represented her country at the 2023 U20 FIBA Women’s European Championships, averaging 9.1 points.

