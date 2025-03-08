WATCH: Haley Cavinder makes fun of twin Hanna Cavinder's "no talent" tortilla hack on TikTok

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's college athlete eligibility came to an end on Monday when the Miami Hurricanes were beaten 82-63 by the California Golden Bears. With a 14-15 record, the Hurricanes are ineligible for the ACC Tournament.

Off the court, on Friday, Haley posted a hilarious clip on TikTok of Hanna showing how to quickly make a tortilla, which went very wrong as her sister laughed at her. She captioned the clip:

"The devil couldn't reach me, so he sent me a sister with a passion but no talent."

The Cavinder twins have dived into their new life after the end of their college basketball careers with enthusiasm. Haley and Hanna have been sharing their daily meals with their fans, revealing their strict fitness regimens.

Their content has focused more heavily on their post-Miami lives and how they're adapting to not having the routine of team practice hanging over their heads.

The Cavinder twins, who have been at the vanguard of the NIL revolution in college sports, returned to the Miami Hurricanes this season after exploring WWE. They picked up where they left off in the NIL space, coming up with their own fitness and nutrition app called "TWOgether."

Hanna and Haley Cavinder on college basketball and NIL

During an interview with ESPN last week, Haley Cavinder mentioned the inspiration for coming back to college to play with her sister.

"This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun," Haley Cavinder said. "But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our careers at the University of Miami together is something I wanted to do. We kind of started out as trailblazers, and now we're becoming entrepreneurs."

In the same interview, Hanna Cavinder said how much NIL changed the influential twins' lives.

"In the beginning, obviously, there weren't as many eyes on women's basketball, but NIL kind of opened that up a little bit for women in sports in general," Hanna said. "It's completely changed, and it's going to continue to change and grow. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity."

The twins have NIL deals with brands like Victoria's Secret, Leaf Trading Cards, Under Armour, Raising Cane's and Grammarly.

