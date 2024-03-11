The Cavinder twins are on the move again in the NIL space after their recent Bahamas trip.

The $2 million NIL-valued twins (as per On3) posted a video of a new workout regimen showing their progression through their fitness journey promoting 'fit girl summer' with the caption:

"We are launching our FIRST EVER workout program & customized macro plans!!! It is a 6-week challenge that we truly believe in & cannot wait to share with you🤍🤍🤍🔗 Make sure to go to the link in our bio to join our waitlist. We will let you know when sign-ups go LIVE!! It’s going to be A FIT GIRL SUMMER 🏋️‍♀️ Let’s do this twogether 👯."

The Cavinder Twins get a seat at the table

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz recently announced that he would chair a 'NIL roundtable' with notable figures from the world of college sports, including ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, former Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Cavinder twins.

The statement announcing the roundtable emphasized that the forum would focus on:

"The urgent need for Congress to find consensus and pass bipartisan legislation to codify name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights for student-athletes.”

Their invitation to such an elite forum indicates just how well-regarded the Cavinder twins are in the NIL industry.

How the Cavinder twins find balance

The Cavinder twins have been wildly successful since the NIL era began three years ago. They have headlined several endorsement deals with companies such as Venmo, Crocs and GoPuff.

During a recent interview with "The Business of College Sports," the twins revealed the secrets that have made them such an effective team in the NIL space with Haley crediting her twin for being business-savvy.

“Hanna, she’s better at everything in the NIL space,” Haley said. “Honestly, her mind, and the way she’s wired, and how she thinks creatively to work with these brands and kind of bring our uniqueness to fit their idea for their brand, is something I haven’t seen.

“I honestly learned from her in the NIL space more than anyone just because of, like, her mind and her creativity. Whether it’s a TikTok or she’s a huge planner ... so, I think that’s, like, the reason we’re so successful, because she makes it so unique and also makes it so organic.”

Cavinder twin's IG

Hanna Cavinder repaid her twin's compliments by pointing out her sister's strengths and what she brings to their business relationship.

“One thing that Hailey has definitely taught me is how she makes relationships. ... Like, she can get into a room and just be able to hold conversations with people, and I think ... some people do lack that, but Haley has it, and she can build relationships and be able to talk to anyone,” Hanna said.

“She doesn’t like to jump at things right away. ... I’m more like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ Hailey’s more ... laid-back. So, we definitely balance each other out.”

With Haley Cavinder back in college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs, having a seat at tables discussing the NIL space can only be beneficial for the Cavinder twins.