After Indiana, Texas and Oregon, 4-star Tay Kinney adds John Calipari’s Arkansas to his official visits

Tay Kinney, a top 15 recruit in the Class of 2026, is set to visit John Calipari's Arkansas. The four-star point guard already has a handful of official visits from top programs.

According to Zagsblog, Kinney's official visit to Arkansas has been scheduled for September 26–28. The Bluegrass native has already visited Louisville, Purdue, and Kentucky. In addition to that, he has visits to Indiana (August 29), Oregon (September 6) and Texas (September 12) scheduled.

On Monday, Tipton Edits shared a compilation of Kinney's dynamic game, displaying his skills as he manoeuvres past defenders, shoots with accuracy and facilitates offence.

Talking about Arkansas, he told On3 earlier in the week:

“It’s pretty self-explanatory. You can just look at (Calipari’s) background, all the players he’s sent to the league, all the guards he’s coached.”

Despite playing for Adidas-affiliated Wildcat Select and being signed to the brand, Kinney clarified that his current partnership ends after high school. That leaves Nike schools like Kentucky and Arkansas firmly in play.

Kentucky’s Mark Pope continued his pursuit in recruitment as he and his staff watched Kinney closely at the Adidas 3SSB Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

On3's predictions suggest that Kentucky, Louisville and Purdue are frontrunners for Kinney's commitment with 28.7%, 14.5% and 12.4% chances, respectively. Indiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oregon follow with 7.8% probability each.

Tay Kinney talks about his Kentucky visit

During the Adidas 3SSB Championships in Rock Hill, Tay Kinney shared updates on his recruitment, including an official visit to Kentucky.

Kinney visited Kentucky in late June, attending a summer practice. He spent time with coach Mark Pope and connected with the current roster.

“Really good visit,” Kinney told KSR. “The team this year, the way they was practicing, the way they play, that really stood out.”

Kinney mentioned a major factor that interests him in Pope's program.

“They get up and down, they let the guards hoop, you know,” he said.

Pope also observed the 6-foot-2 guard's game and discussed it during the visit.

“(Pope) says I’ll get way more paint touches if I get extra dribbles,” Kinney said. “He likes that I’m already splitting ball screens, playing the ball screen well.”

A decision is expected before Kinney begins his senior year with Overtime Elite this fall.

