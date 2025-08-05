After Kiyan Anthony’s signing, NCAA analyst has high hopes for Adrian Autry’s much “improved” Syracuse team

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes Syracuse is heading in the right direction under coach Adrian Autry, following an active offseason that included the signing of several exciting players, including Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

During Monday's episode of "Inside College Basketball Now" on CBS, Rothstein ranked Syracuse No. 9 in his ACC power rankings, but he made it clear that the team is on the rise.

“Syracuse is number nine," Rothstein said. "I’ve talked about how important it is for the ACC that Syracuse becomes nationally relevant again. They have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2021.”

The team lost several players, but Rothstein pointed out key returners Donnie Freeman and JJ Starling, both of whom he believes have All-ACC potential. He also highlighted Georgia Tech transfer Nathan George as a high-upside addition.

“That trio Nathan George, JJ Starling, and Donnie Freeman could be special,” he added.

Other new additions include transfer shooter Nate Bittle from Oregon State and rim-running big man William Kyle from UCLA, who are both expected to play important roles.

Rothstein described the current team as “improved from last year's team that finished below .500,” but added that this is a “big year for the program and for Red Autry.” (Timestamp 19:41-20:50)

Autry is entering his third season in charge of the Orange. His debut campaign ended with a 20-12 record, but last season they slumped to 14-19 and missed March Madness again.

The 2025 recruiting class offers hope, with four new names joining: five-star forward Sadique White, four-star guard/wing Kiyan Anthony, four-star combo guard Luke Fennell, and three-star guard Aaron Wac.

With new talent and returning stars, there is belief that Syracuse may finally take a big step forward under Adrian Autry.

Adrian Autry hypes up incoming freshmen ahead of new season

During a recent interview ahead of the 2025-26 season, Syracuse coach Adrian Autry spoke about core elements of his team, alluding to the level of talent in their 2025 recruitment class.

“We have a talented young core,” Autry said, hyping up the class that includes Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

Autry also mentioned the ‘Orange Standard’, which he describes as being about grit and determination, playing hard, playing with heart, and leaving it all on the court.

