After Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse, 4-star Maximo Adams expresses gratitude for offer from Josh Pastner’s UNLV

Offers keep rolling in for Sierra Canyon star Maximo Adams, and the latest one came from Josh Pastner’s UNLV. The four-star forward, who recently received an offer from Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse, is becoming one of the hottest names in the 2026 class.

Adams took to Instagram on Thursday to show appreciation for the latest opportunity. He posted the UNLV logo on his story with the caption:

“Very grateful to receive an offer from UNLV! Thank you Coach Josh Pastner for believing in me🙏🏽.”

Maximo Adams is the younger brother of Marcus Adams Jr., who played at BYU and Cal State Northridge Matadors before transferring to Arizona, so college hoops already runs in the family. With more offers likely to come, Maximo is taking his time and enjoying the process, but he is showing respect to each coach who believes in him.

The 6-foot-6 forward had a standout junior season, leading Sierra Canyon to the CIF State Division I championship. He is currently ranked No. 41 overall and the No. 17 small forward in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

One of the biggest schools to show interest recently was Syracuse, the program now led by Adrian Autry, which Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan signed for. The Orange’s offer stands out among others, considering the program’s history and recent push to land top-level talent.

Adams also holds offers from several other major programs, including Kansas, Oregon, USC, Washington, Georgetown, Missouri, West Virginia, St. John's, Xavier, and SMU, among others. However, as the recruitment heats up, expect schools like Syracuse, Washington, and now UNLV to be in serious contention.

Kiyan Anthony to wear No. 7 at Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony is following in the footsteps of his father in several ways. The incoming college freshman has already chosen to play at his dad’s alma mater, Syracuse, and now he has the No. 7 jersey, which Carmelo wore at the New York Knicks.

The guard wore No. 3 during high school, but he has decided not to continue with that at this stage. Kiyan opted for the Orange over other offers from Florida State, USC and Arizona State.

Syracuse will hope Kiyan can inspire them to another national championship, with his father helping the program win its only national title in 2003, taking home the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

