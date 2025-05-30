After losing Jai Lucas and Will Avery, Jon Scheyer's Duke taps MEAC assistant to fill out coaching staff

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has acquired former Blue Devil guard Tyler Thornton as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported the development on Thursday via X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Before accepting the job in Durham, he worked as an assistant and director of player development for MEAC-affiliated Howard under former Duke guard and now Bison coach Kenny Blakeney.

Thornton, who is the second coaching hire this season following former Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz assistant Evan Bradds, will fill the void left by former Blue Devils assistant coaches Jai Lucas and Will Avery. Miami hired Lucas as its new coach in March, while Avery is set to leave Duke this season (per 247 Sports).

Ad

Tyler Thornton played four seasons for Duke and served as team captain in the 2013-14 season. The guard shot 45% from the 3-point area and compiled 79 assists during the season to help the Blue Devils qualify for the Elite Eight.

Tyler Thornton is expected to bring solid player development skills to Duke

The hiring of former Duke guard Tyler Thornton to Jon Scheyer's coaching staff seeks to bolster the player development department.

Ad

He has been a former team captain under the tenure of five-time national champion coach Mike Krzyzewski, so he is no stranger to building up the morale of every player during games.

Thornton also has close ties to the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) area, which Duke hopes to further enhance in its future recruitment activities. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the district in 2010 when he played for Gonzaga College High School.

Ad

Following the season that had freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach lead Duke to a Final Four finish, Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils step into the 2025-26 season as having the best lineups in the country.

Twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer headline the newly built freshman-laden corps along with five-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia and four-star commit Sebastian Wilkins and five-star Italian-Senegalese guard Dame Sarr.

Jon Scheyer also picked up 6-10 Rice center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu from the transfer portal. Ufochukwu played 25 games in two seasons with the Owls, averaging 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Ad

Duke will have four returnees this season, led by Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II.

What can you say about the addition of former team captain Tyler Thornton to Duke's coaching staff? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here