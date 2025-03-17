After revealing close connection to George Mason, Kim Mulkey reminds them on what to expect from Ta'Niya Latson's Florida State

Kim Mulkey had two hurrah moments when NCAA tournament teams were being announced on Sunday. First was LSU being granted the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region. The second came after George Mason earned the No. 11 spot.

Ad

When asked about her connection to the Patriots, she shared that her friend Jan's daughter Page Greenburg plays for the program. GMU will face Ta'Niya Latson's Florida State in the first round on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center a few hours before the Tigers face San Diego State.

"They (George Mason) won the A-10 tournament. So, I'm sure they'll blow my phone up when I leave here," she said.

Ad

Trending

The 2023 NCAA championship coach then briefly addressed what George Mason and college hoops fans can anticipate from Ta'Niya Latson. The guard has gripped the top berth on the women's scoring leaderboard, averaging 24.9 points per contest.

"Of course, we all know what Florida State has in Latson, leading the country in scoring, she is a baller."

Ad

Kim Mulkey might have some pointers for Page Greenburg to restrict Latson. However, the coach refrained from speaking publicly about the guard, as she wanted the team to focus purely on the Aztecs.

Greenburg, a junior guard for the Patriots, sees 10.0 minutes of action per game and is averaging 4.2 points and 1.0 rebounds on 46.4% shooting. She had her best game of the season against Mount St. Mary's in November 2024, scoring 13 points on 3 of 4 3-point clip.

Ad

Kim Mulkey's plan to reintegrate Flau'jae Johnson back into the lineup

Kim Mulkey will have her stars Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow for the NCAA tournament. Johnson had been dealing with shin inflammation since mid-February while Morrow faced reaggravated a mid-foot sprain during the SEC semi-final.

Mulkey briefly shared her plans to reintegrate both players into their leadership roles to ensure they're not rusty.

Ad

"Both of them were shin and foot injuries, so you can't just be up and down the floor with that," she said (at 10:48). "But you could get some shots up and do some things and yeah always worry about that (rust) but you just get the rust off when you can and sub them in and out and let them get back in the flow."

Ad

"They've been with the team but they'll do full contact stuff this week."

Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson combine for 37.4 points per game, amounting to 44.2% of Kim Mulkey's offensive production.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here