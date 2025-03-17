Kim Mulkey snaps at reporter for asking Ta'Niya Latson question too soon for March Madness: "Will you let me win the first game?"

Kim Mulkey was asked about facing Ta'Niya Latson and the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and she was not happy. The LSU Tigers' coach playfully snapped at the reporter, indicating that she wants to focus on the game at hand - San Diego State on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

During the press conference after Selection Sunday, a reporter asked Mulkey about Latson and the challenges she would bring. Before she even heard the full question, the LSU coach cut in the middle and said (3:48):

"Will you let me win the first game? And then you ask me whatever you want about Latson, fair enough? I got to win the first game, she's got to win her first game. So, Reed, I can't even think about anybody but San Diego State."

With the clash against the Aztecs in the first round, Kim Mulkey shared that her staff is still learning about the team's personnel in order to prepare for the matchup. San Diego State is coming off winning the Mountain West championship against Wyoming Cowgirls in a 72-68 triple overtime thriller.

Ta'Niya Latson came into the national spotlight earlier this season when she began outscoring players like Hannah Hidalgo, Paige Bueckers and others. As JuJu Watkins and Izzy Higginbottom gradually climbed the chart, the junior guard maintained her position on the scoring leaderboard throughout the year. She is now averaging 24.9 points per game.

Latson's Florida State Seminoles will open its NCAA tournament by facing George Mason. The Patriots are coming off winning that Atlantic 10 championship 73-58 against Saint Joseph's.

Kim Mulkey called out a reporter for eating during a press conference

Kim Mulkey, Mikaylah Williams and associate head coach Bob Starkey settled in to take questions after the LSU Tigers fell 33-49 to Texas in the semifinal of the SEC tournament. As Williams walked back to the locker room, Kim Mulkey took no time in calling out a reporter:

"Are those media over there or are they just eating?" she said while chuckling with Starkey (at 1:54).

The instance ignited a mix of reactions from fans on social media. Nevertheless, the reporter in question, LuLu Kesin, clarified her distance from Mulkey through an X post.

Kesin works with the South Carolina Gamecocks, covering its basketball and football programs.

