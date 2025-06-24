AJ Dybantsa and Brayden Burries react as Tyrese Haliburton shares a heartfelt message following Achilles injury at the NBA Finals

AJ Dybantsa and Brayden Burries are showing love to Tyrese Haliburton amidst his injury. The Indiana Pacers star tore his Achilles in Sunday's Game 7 before his team ultimately fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Haliburton shared a photo on Instagram on Monday of himself holding up heart hands in his hospital bed following surgery and added a heartfelt message.
"At 25, I've already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle," part of Haliburton's message read. "I know I'll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player.
"And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don't regret it. I'd do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and for my brothers. For the chance to do something special."
The Pacers point guard's comments were flooded with support, including from other basketball stars. Five-star recruits Dybantsa and Burries showed their love for Haliburton in the comments section.
"🙏🏾🙏🏾," Dybantsa commented.
"🙏🏽🙏🏽✝️," Burries wrote.
Haliburton may not have gotten the chance to secure an NBA title for his Indiana team, but he has plenty of support on his side as he heals from his Achilles injury.
AJ Dybantsa going for gold with Team USA U19
AJ Dybantsa has a big goal in mind for Team USA U19 this summer. The BYU commit opened up to Swishcultures about what he hopes to accomplish.
"I'm a two-time gold medalist, and I want three," Dybantsa said on June 16. "It's as simple as that."
Dybantsa guided the 2023 Men's U16 National Team to gold at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship before securing a second gold medal with the 2024 Men's U17 National Team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. The wing will look to bring home the gold again before beginning his college career this fall.
The No. 1 recruit's bold statement to Swishcultures came after he scored 11 consecutive points in just three minutes to lead his squad to a win in a Team USA U19 scrimmage. It was no surprise when Dybantsa was later named to the official Team USA U19 roster.
Dybantsa has already established himself as a standout player with Team USA U19 and will aim to win a gold medal for the third straight year.
Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.