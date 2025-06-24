AJ Dybantsa and Brayden Burries react as Tyrese Haliburton shares a heartfelt message following Achilles injury at the NBA Finals

AJ Dybantsa and Brayden Burries are showing love to Tyrese Haliburton amidst his injury. The Indiana Pacers star tore his Achilles in Sunday's Game 7 before his team ultimately fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton shared a photo on Instagram on Monday of himself holding up heart hands in his hospital bed following surgery and added a heartfelt message.

"At 25, I've already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle," part of Haliburton's message read. "I know I'll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player.

Trending

"And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don't regret it. I'd do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and for my brothers. For the chance to do something special."

The Pacers point guard's comments were flooded with support, including from other basketball stars. Five-star recruits Dybantsa and Burries showed their love for Haliburton in the comments section.

"🙏🏾🙏🏾," Dybantsa commented.

AJ Dybantsa reacts to Tyrese Haliburton’s Instagram post (IG/Tyrese Haliburton)

"🙏🏽🙏🏽✝️," Burries wrote.

Brayden Burries prays for Tyrese Haliburton (IG/Tyrese Haliburton)

Haliburton may not have gotten the chance to secure an NBA title for his Indiana team, but he has plenty of support on his side as he heals from his Achilles injury.

High School Basketball: McDonald's All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn

AJ Dybantsa going for gold with Team USA U19

AJ Dybantsa has a big goal in mind for Team USA U19 this summer. The BYU commit opened up to Swishcultures about what he hopes to accomplish.

"I'm a two-time gold medalist, and I want three," Dybantsa said on June 16. "It's as simple as that."

Dybantsa guided the 2023 Men's U16 National Team to gold at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship before securing a second gold medal with the 2024 Men's U17 National Team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. The wing will look to bring home the gold again before beginning his college career this fall.

The No. 1 recruit's bold statement to Swishcultures came after he scored 11 consecutive points in just three minutes to lead his squad to a win in a Team USA U19 scrimmage. It was no surprise when Dybantsa was later named to the official Team USA U19 roster.

Syndication: The Patriot Ledger - Source: Imagn

Dybantsa has already established himself as a standout player with Team USA U19 and will aim to win a gold medal for the third straight year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More