AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes, Koa Peat and more get named for prestigious USA Basketball honor

AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes and Koa Peat are expected to be some of the biggest stars in college basketball in the next few years. This coming season, AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat will play their freshman years in the NCAA. Tyran Stokes is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
While they are all still early in their basketball careers, they were named for a prestigious honor on Friday. All three players were named to the 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team. This announcement was posted on X by the USABJNT X account:
"Introducing the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team!"
Team USA's squad for the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup is as follows:
- Mikel Brown Jr.
- AJ Dybantsa
- Caleb Holt
- Daniel Jacobsen
- Jasper Johnson
- Morez Johnson Jr.
- Nik Khamenia
- JJ Mandaquit
- Brandon McCoy Jr.
- Koa Peat
- Jordan Smith Jr.
- Tyran Stokes
Team USA is scheduled to begin its tournament on June 28 against Australia. They will then play France on June 29, followed by Cameroon on July 1. That will conclude group play. If Team USA qualifies for the elimination stage of play, the Round of 16 will take place on July 2. The tournament will run through July 6.
AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat will start their college careers next season
While AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat are likely focused on winning with Team USA in the coming weeks, their true focus will be on the start of their college careers. Both players are members of the 2025 recruiting class and will be with their college teams next season.
AJ Dybantsa is the No. 2-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports, behind Darryn Peterson. However, opinions are split over which player should be ranked No. 1. Dybantsa signed with the BYU Cougars and will be trying to help them have their best March Madness run in years.
Koa Peat is the No. 11-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports. He is signed with the Arizona Wildcats and is expected to have an immediate impact next season.
Conversely, Tyran Stokes will not be starting his NCAA career for over a year. He is a member of the 2026 recruiting class, and according to 247Sports, he is the No. 1-ranked player in his class. He has not committed to a school yet but does not need to make that decision for nearly a year.
