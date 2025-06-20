AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes, Koa Peat and more get named for prestigious USA Basketball honor

AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes and Koa Peat are expected to be some of the biggest stars in college basketball in the next few years. This coming season, AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat will play their freshman years in the NCAA. Tyran Stokes is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

While they are all still early in their basketball careers, they were named for a prestigious honor on Friday. All three players were named to the 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team. This announcement was posted on X by the USABJNT X account:

"Introducing the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team!"

USABJNT @usabjnt LINK Introducing the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team!

Team USA's squad for the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup is as follows:

Mikel Brown Jr.

AJ Dybantsa

Caleb Holt

Daniel Jacobsen

Jasper Johnson

Morez Johnson Jr.

Nik Khamenia

JJ Mandaquit

Brandon McCoy Jr.

Koa Peat

Jordan Smith Jr.

Tyran Stokes

Team USA is scheduled to begin its tournament on June 28 against Australia. They will then play France on June 29, followed by Cameroon on July 1. That will conclude group play. If Team USA qualifies for the elimination stage of play, the Round of 16 will take place on July 2. The tournament will run through July 6.

AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat will start their college careers next season

While AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat are likely focused on winning with Team USA in the coming weeks, their true focus will be on the start of their college careers. Both players are members of the 2025 recruiting class and will be with their college teams next season.

AJ Dybantsa is the No. 2-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports, behind Darryn Peterson. However, opinions are split over which player should be ranked No. 1. Dybantsa signed with the BYU Cougars and will be trying to help them have their best March Madness run in years.

Koa Peat is the No. 11-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports. He is signed with the Arizona Wildcats and is expected to have an immediate impact next season.

Conversely, Tyran Stokes will not be starting his NCAA career for over a year. He is a member of the 2026 recruiting class, and according to 247Sports, he is the No. 1-ranked player in his class. He has not committed to a school yet but does not need to make that decision for nearly a year.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

