The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team beat bitter rivals, the Auburn Tigers, 79-75 on Wednesday evening to break their 11-game winning streak and take back bragging rights of the rivalry.

In addition, highly rated wide receiver prospect Ryan Williams, who was wavering in his commitment between Bama and Auburn, chose the former as his final destination.

The two incidents sent the Tide fanbase into raptures, and they bombarded Instagram with their glee.

"Lost (Ryan) Williams and hoops in the same day," one user commented.

Check out some more comments:

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

How Alabama got Ryan Williams back

Ryan Williams had initially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but when the news of legendary coach Nick Saban's retirement broke, he backed off his commitment and had visits scheduled to the Texas Longhorns and the Auburn Tigers.

Speaking to ESPN at the time, Williams explained his decision to recommit.

"I had no idea, actually," Williams said. "It's the dead period and I just saw all the other players transferring or declaring for the draft. I was wondering [what would happen], but I found out through Twitter [that Saban was retiring].

"After Coach [Holmon] Wiggins leaving, it was already hard, because it's my position coach. But you can always find another position coach. With Coach Saban leaving, it's like the legacy leaving. That was the cherry on top."

He had initially indicated that the Texas and Auburn visits might sway his plans for the future.

"They're (Texas) definitely one of the schools at the top of the list for me. Of course, Texas A&M with my receivers coach from Alabama going there, and then Auburn," Williams said.

“I think once I come back from this Texas visit, I’ll have a better idea, with that being the last place that I haven’t been to yet, so I think I’ll be closer to that decision.”

After a meeting with new Bama coach Kalen De Boer during the weekend, Williams announced that he had canceled those slated visits. His father, also called Ryan Williams, played football for the Auburn Tigers.

Ryan Williams belonged to the class of 2025 but reclassified to the class of 2024 a month ago. He is listed as the No. 8 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

After announcing his decision on his X account, Williams heaped praise on Kalen De Boer's appointment as Nick Saban's successor.

“Definitely, I’m not sure there could’ve been much of a better fit,” Ryan Williams said. “Just with everybody being at their schools now, I think he was the best fit for Alabama, especially with the system that he’s bringing, for the receiver position, it’ll be a good fit for him.”

After beating bitter rivals and snatching back their top prospect in one night, Alabama fans will be feeling pretty good about their program.