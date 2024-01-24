5 star+ Ryan Williams heaps praise on new Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer amid backlash from CFB world - “he was the best fit”

Despite criticism in the football world, five-star recruit Ryan Williams applauded the qualities of new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. The wide receiver was initially set to join Alabama in 2025 but altered his plans and decided to enroll in 2024 instead. He had agreed to play for them but de-committed when legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban retired earlier this month.

However, he revisited Alabama last weekend to meet coach DeBoer and the new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb. While he liked their plans for the team and had high praise for DeBoer, meeting the new coaching staff eased some concerns and helped keep the Tide at the forefront of his mind.

“Definitely, I’m not sure there could’ve been much of a better fit,” Ryan Williams said. “Just with everybody being at their schools now, I think he was the best fit for Alabama, especially with the system that he’s bringing, for the receiver position, it’ll be a good fit for him.”

Meanwhile, skepticism in the college football world is causing an uproar on the social media platform Instagram.

“I think all these transfer Crybabies are going to be sorry they left. When they get Beat Down !!!” one fan commented.

“Bro is gonna commit I think,” one wrote.

“Atleast he heard him out, unlike Bond's ungrateful self,” another fan posted.

“Yeah it's over for everyone else. I hope you enjoyed Bamas 'collapse' for all of one month because we're running things as usual come September,” a fan commented.

“so then why decommit lmao?” an Instagram user posted.

“It’s funny cause Bama NEEDS him. Auburn WANTS him,” a post read.

“Auburn or Texas,” another fan wrote.

“Man just commit or don’t, you can always transfer, there’s 0 restrictions for transferring,” one commented.

Ryan Williams remains undecided about his future school

Ryan Williams still has two more visits to other college teams, the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers, before he makes his final decision on Feb. 9. The No. 4 wideout prospect has said he has no clue where he wants to go, but Williams hopes to figure it out soon:

“I think once I come back from this Texas visit, I’ll have a better idea, with that being the last place that I haven’t been to yet, so I think I’ll be closer to that decision.”

Ryan Williams has reportedly canceled his visit to Texas, and is expected to visit Auburn on Feb. 3. It might be a close race between two teams for the high-touted youngster.

